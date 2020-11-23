Soberana 01, Cuban science response in times of pandemic

The presentation of Cuba's first vaccination candidate against Covid-19 surprised the world at the end of August and after more than two months of progress its creators are confident in the safety of the project, named Soberana 01.

This was confirmed to Prensa Latina by Tammy Boggiano, Director of Development of the Center of Molecular Immunology and one of the leaders of the research, who recognized as a strength for the largest of the Antilles its independence in biotechnology.

Cuba had the raw material to do it: the evolution of the biopharmaceutical industry since our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro started promoting this industry,' she acknowledged in a telephone conversation.

In the specialist's opinion, the human capital in the country and the unity among the research centers is another of the guarantees for the concretion of a vaccine against the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

I believe that there is Cuba's greatest strength to go ahead and, maybe not to arrive in that race in the first three places, but to arrive,' she pointed out.

Furthermore, it is the political will of our government, the commitment and conviction of the Díaz-Canel that science can save the country, she said.

Soberana 01 was registered on August 13th in the Cuban Public Register of Clinical Trials and it is currently presented as a project in phase I/II 'randomized, controlled, adaptive, double blind and multicenter to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the prophylactic vaccine candidate'.

At the beginning of September, the study was included in The New York Times' New Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, an interactive tool with those vaccine candidates in human trials and other advanced projects in cells or animals.

According to that meter, 46 vaccines are being tested in humans internationally, and at least 91 preclinical vaccines are being actively researched in animals.

FIRST CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19 IN LATIN AMERICA

The project, officially known as FINLAY FR-1, plans to conclude its test phases in February 2021 as a feasible alternative to stop the spread of the virus.

If all test phases are completed and its safety and efficiency are proven, it could be the first vaccine against the new coronavirus developed in Latin America.

In this regard, Boggiano considered as very safe the platform on which the vaccine is developed, which is based on the VA-MENGOC-BC, applied in children for the active immunization against the meningococcal disease.

In this case, it was added a specific protein of SARS-CoV-2 so that the immune system reacts and raises antibodies, a complex molecule that was the contribution of CIM to the development of the candidate, she explained.

If there is one good thing about the vaccine, it is that it is safe. This takes time to demonstrate, but I am confident that it will be, above all, successful,' she said.

The initiative was presented by specialists from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) and the CIM at the end of August and began to be applied on the 24th of that month to people without clinically significant alterations who gave their written consent to participate.

In the first phase, it was administered to 20 people between 19 and 59 years old, and a week later another 20 people between 60 and 80 years old received it.

In September the number of volunteers was increased to 676 tests.

According to press reports, participants received, in its first stage, the injectable in two of its variants, a lower and a higher dose, or the control product: VA-MENGOC-BC, one of the leading items of the IFV.

On October 18th, the Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials included a new prophylactic vaccine candidate against Covid-19, officially called FINLAY-FR-1A, or Sovereign 01A.

This second project against the pandemic developed its phase I between October 19th and November 9th and was carried out in parallel with the first trial, details the Registry's website.

According to the specialist, the immunization of the population against Covid-19 constitutes one of the fundamental challenges of current science, so Cuba joins these efforts even without the financial resources that other international companies have.

It is not only to make it fast to counteract Covid-19, but to apply it in times of pandemic because the vaccines are normally preventive, they are applied with a lot of time; in fact, they are applied when children are young,' she explained.

GLOBAL PANDEMIC CHALLENGES

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, considered the greatest health challenge to humanity in the last century, has led to the growing production of scientific information on the subject.

Among the fundamental challenges, it appears in first place the management of the treatments to patients with Covid-19, considered a complex disease, in opinion of researcher.

According to Boggiano, this includes both the development of drugs by the pharmaceutical industry and the repositioning of existing therapies for other diseases or pathologies for Covid-19.

Another important challenge, she considered, is to achieve a safe and effective vaccine in times of pandemic, with time for the immune system to react to protect itself.

But, she added, during the months of the pandemic, science gathered an incredible amount of knowledge on the subject.

All the journals are dedicated to making all the information that comes out, as quickly as possible, available to the scientific community and I think that has been strength worldwide," she said.

In the case of Cuba, Covid-19 also strengthened the capacities of each of the centers and the more united work between Biocubafarma companies and the Ministry of Public Health.

It is very encouraging this confidence in the support of all scientists and the government as regards what can be conceived, the specialist acknowledged.

Trust in what Cuban science can do is a commitment, we cannot be less than up to the moment we are living,' she concluded.

