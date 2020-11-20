Holguín reports three positive native cases to Covid-19

The province of Holguin reported on Thursday three positive indigenous cases to the Covid-19, contacts of a traveler from the U.S. confirmed earlier, these are three people living in the municipality of Urbano Noris, a woman of 34, a man of 64 and a child under three years of age, which have 20 contacts, which are under epidemiological surveillance.

Dr. Amarylis Pupo Zaldívar, director of the provincial center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that with these new cases the province now has 18 confirmed positive cases, of which 15 are imported.

There are 15 people admitted to the Military Hospital, four in Villa el Cocal, one in Hotel el Bosque, all with a stable clinical evolution.

In addition, eight suspected patients are hospitalized in the Hospital Clínico Quirúrgico Lucía Íñiguez Landín, with their PCR tests carried out while waiting for the results, all contacts of the patient coming from abroad with residence in the municipality of Urbano Noris.

Pupo Zaldívar stated that at this time there are 726 people under clinical epidemiological surveillance in the community and a total of eight active outbreaks in six municipalities.

Of these, an open control in the municipality of Gibara, one in Freyre, another in Urbano Noris, one in Holguín, one in Banes with extension in Antilla and two outbreak controls in the municipality of Mayarí.

On the control of the focus in the municipality of Urbano Noris, said Amarylis Pupo, that the measures are reinforced in the Popular Council East, with movement restriction in eight blocks and is working in the Popular Council South to specify the area to be kept under clinical epidemiological surveillance.



The health authority stressed the importance of disciplined compliance with movement restriction measures for people arriving from abroad, until the results of the PCR are obtained.

Continued use of nasobuco, washing and disinfecting hands with alcoholic solutions or sodium hypochlorite and physical distancing, she stressed.

According to the protocol established in the new normality, all the travelers who arrive to Cuba through any port, airport or marina, automatically have a sample taken for the PCR and the result must be in the first 24 to 48 hours.

The travellers who go to a hotel, the research and the daily follow up is done there in that facility.

In the case of those who go to the community, intensive surveillance is carried out by the primary health care and on the fifth day the PCR is done, while the collaborators of official missions, when they arrive in the country, are isolated for 10 days.

The director of the provincial center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, informed that the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Holguin, since its start of operations on November 3rd, has processed 4,747 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) samples, of which 3,642 from the province of Holguin, 452 from Granma and 652 from Las Tunas.