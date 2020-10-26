Production of natural medicines increases in Holguín

The Provincial Company of Pharmacies and Opticians in Holguin increases the production of natural medicines as an alternative in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of various diseases, with positive effects and multiple benefits to health.

Yusleidis Laurencio, marketing chief of this company´s management, explained that the most produced compounds are syrups, dyes and frictions, which have a wide demand from the population.

There are also industrially produced medicines, which are dispensed in pharmacy networks throughout the province, such as Aloe syrup and Imefasma, used mainly to treat respiratory diseases.

The specialist commented that the company also guarantees the production of sodium hypochlorite, a product that is sold in pharmacies and commercial entities, as part of the measures adopted during the current health situation caused by Covid-19.

The entity in the province has 132 lines of natural medicines, of which 81 are produced in 17 units of the territory, located in the municipalities of Banes, Moa and the provincial capital.

Although it does not replace other methods such as the use of medicines, the effectiveness of natural medicine is remarkable, since chemical substances are released that reduce and even eradicate painful sensations.