Influenza vaccination campaign in Holguin for vulnerable groups

In the province of Holguín, as in the rest of Cuba, the vaccination campaign against the seasonal influenza virus of the Southern Hemisphere is being carried out, aimed at vulnerable and at-risk groups.

Dr. Rosa María Estéfano Rodríguez, head of the Respiratory and Tuberculosis Program at the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that infants from six months to 11 months and 29 days old, asthmatic children from two to five years old and the adult population of 85 years and older are vaccinated.

The drug will also be administered to people institutionalized in nursing homes, grandparents' homes and psychopedagogical centers, who will be immunized in their own institutions, pregnant women regardless of the trimester of gestation and maternal age.

In addition, the vaccine will be reactivated for people with chronic renal insufficiency, patients over six years old with infantile cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis, chronic psychiatric patients admitted in hospital institutions, workers of poultry and livestock farms with exposure to risk of Influenza, prioritizing the stratified farms of high vulnerability, to the selected workers of services of attention to the patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, including those in units of the FAR and the Minint, as well as technical and professional personnel exposed in the diagnosis.

The specialist insisted that the population belonging to these vulnerable groups and who have not been vaccinated attend as soon as possible the family doctor's office, where they belong to be assessed prior to vaccination and if they do not have any contraindication described in the vaccine's package insert, indicate the doses to be applied in the health area's vaccination center or in the vaccination posts certified for this purpose.