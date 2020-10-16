Holguin: New normality with more responsibility and discipline

Since last October 12, the province of Holguin has been implementing the measures of the new normality, in which a series of services that were held back because of Covid-19 were reestablished, a period that requires greater responsibility and discipline from the population in the fulfillment of the oriented hygienic measures, and a strengthening of the epidemiological watch from the primary attention, according to doctor Alfredo Gonzalez Lorenzo, vice-minister of Public Health.

In an exchange presided over Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Holguin, and in which the highest health authorities in the province and directors of the 14 municipalities also participated, the strategy of implementation of the measures oriented by the country to assume this new stage in the territory was analyzed.

The Vice-Minister of Public Health emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the research in schools, workplaces and communities, to increase surveillance in health institutions and to guarantee the protection of medical personnel, so that they do not become a source of infection of the new coronavirus.

That is why measures such as hand washing and surface disinfection, the obligatory use of masks while in group, or indoor, including workplaces and schools, are maintained at this stage," said Yanaris Almaguer, director of environmental health.

An important change at this stage for the confrontation of Covid-19, is the decision to keep at home the contacts of confirmed and suspected cases, except elderly people with associated diseases, and those who have no conditions at home or whose social behavior does not allow proper isolation.

Therefore, the responsible participation of the population in the fulfillment of epidemiological regulations is encouraged, with the adoption of lifestyles that allow greater protection and thus avoid the spread of this disease.

According to information provided by Dr. Katherine Chivas Perez, Deputy Director of Medical Assistance at the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, the province has 12 bodies on duty in hospitals and 36 in polyclinics with the separation of established flows, strict compliance with biosecurity measures and a place for the collection of PCR samples.

Likewise, the large hospital centers have spaces equipped for the care of vulnerable patients or those with concomitant diseases.

Each one of the measures adopted in this new normality is of vital importance to face situations of risk and propagation of Covid-19 in the event of a positive case.