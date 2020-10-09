Holguin: Strict epidemiological watch before increase in Aedes aegypti outbreaks

A complex epidemiological situation is now living the Cuban province of Holguin following an increase of Aedes aegypti mosquito foci in the face of favorable environmental conditions for its reproduction and transmission of diseases such as dengue and zika with high incidence in this eastern region.

Currently, there is still a high rate of infestation (1.03), considered high risk with great colonization and dispersion of the vector, as informed to Radio Angulo Digital by Doctor Yirko Valenzuela Muñoz, who is in charge of the surveillance and anti-vector control activity of the Provincial Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

He confirmed that since the last five-year period in the months of September and October, an increase of presumptive cases of dengue has been reported in the territory, mainly in the municipalities of Moa, Urbano Noris, Banes, Holguin Gibara, Cacocum and Mayari, although the rest of the localities are not exempt from this health problem since their behavior is above the usual levels with respect to previous stages.

As for the focus said that "80, 2 percent of the water deposits have been reported positive, and ground floor tanks are the most prevalent with 54.31 percent.

He exemplified other causes that lead to the multiplication of the vector such as the accumulation of sewage water due to the obstruction of the hydro-sanitary networks in the case of the multi-family buildings in Moa, while in Urbano Noris the breed are seen in cisterns.

Valenzuela Muñoz insisted on the leading role of the population and the community in the elimination of risk factors that lead to the proliferation of Aedes aegypti mosquito and, above all, on the importance of the family self-focus watch, since the largest percentage of the focuses are located in the residential sector.

He stressed that differentiated environmental and epidemiological actions are maintained and intensified in the technical order of vector control and intensive adulticide treatment continues every seven days in high-risk and repetitive areas.

The environmental sanitation actions are mainly aimed at the elimination of breeding grounds with emphasis on the control of water deposits, correct management of pits, hygiene monitoring and adequate treatment of solid waste.

In the province, all the medical conditions are created for the immediate assistance to febrile cases and their treatment and admission in isolation centers.