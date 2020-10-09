Holguin: Installation and assembly of equipments at the Molecular Biology Laboratory completed

The installation and assembly of the equipments of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of the province of Holguin, have just concluded, and now their calibration is carried out by specialists of National and Provincial Electromedicine crew.



Once this is done, they anaslysis can be done there to make possible a faster and more efficient work in the confrontation to the Covid-19 in the province.

Velena Arrebole Hernandez, a specialist on Applications from the National Center of Electromedicine, explained that they are training their counterparts in the province on the operation of the new technology.



She said that they include an an automated nucleic acid extractor, and a PCR or genetic material amplification equipment, which will allow processing more than 90 samples in one hour.



Luis Ernesto Ramirez Guerrero, Master in Clinical Virology, member of the team of specialists who will work in the laboratory, said that "this center is a great dream come true, because besides the early detention of the Covid-19, it will allow the development of the scientific potential of the province with the introduction of novel techniques to treat dissimilar existing affections in Holguin".

The new technology installed represents a remarkable benefit for the control and epidemiological surveillance in the province, according to Adonis Chacon, head of the Department of Laboratories in the Provincial Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Holguin, "these equipments will allow processing about a thousand samples to detect the new coronavirus in 12 hours, which will make it possible to act immediately on any focus that appears, to follow up on travelers arriving from provinces with a high incidence of the disease, to analyze patients with acute respiratory diseases admitted to hospitals in the territory, as well as to continue control in areas where there were active events.



He also said that, "up to date, more than 22 thousand samples of real time PCR have been processed in the laboratory of Santiago de Cuba and at Havana’s Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, so the opening of this center in the province, is not olone valuable to keep Covid 19 under control, but will also facilitate the saving of time and resources".