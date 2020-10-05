Installation of new equipment begins at the Molecular Biology Laboratory in Holguin

The equipment for the new Laboratory of Molecular Biology already arrived at the province of Holguin, whose operation will happen in the coming days, according to Dr. Daine Garcia Sondon, specialist in Clinical Laboratory and Master in Diagnostic Means, head of this center.

"This October fifth started the installation of the new technology and during this week a group of specialists will be working to put these equipments ready to work. We are talking of the nucleic acid extractor and the PCR scanner, a China made technology that will allow testing Covid-19", she said.

Once the new technology is installed and the preparation of its workers is concluded, the laboratory will begin operating.

"Most of the specialists were prepared at Havana's Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, and a group of them is being trained in the laboratory of Santiago de Cuba, whose preparation will be completed by next week, after which another number of young people will also join us," said Garcia Sondon.

In the building, located at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Hospital, will be working 35 people, among them four doctors, 21 technologists and health technicians, four computer technicians, three operators and three general assistants.

Once the Lab is operating, it will be of extraordinary value for the territory because in addition to processing real time PCR tests, other researches will be carried out from the oncological and genetic point of view.