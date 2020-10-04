Well-being and health, benefits of the elderly in Holguin

The guarantee of social and medical assistance provides older adults in the province of Holguín with an old age with high levels of health welfare and a life expectancy of over 80 years for both sexes, which responds to the comprehensive attention of institutional, hospital and community programs, as well as to the special care of the family.

The population of Holguín is one of the longest in Cuba. Raising the quality of life and the degree of satisfaction of the more than 200,000 people over 60 in this eastern territory are priorities of the health system through prevention, promotion, assistance and bio-social rehabilitation actions with the collaboration and participation of the community at all levels.

Other actions are aimed at identifying, controlling and modifying potential risk factors in the home and public places that lead to mortality or disability due to accidents and falls, and at performing useful tasks that facilitate performance or learning and activities in favor of physical and mental health in order to prevent biological, psychological or social immobility.

The programs aimed at the care and protection of the elderly in the eight homes for the elderly existing in the province and 22 grandparents' homes promote lifestyles, habits and customs that favor adaptation, intimacy, autonomy and active social relations. These institutions provide healthy and adequate nutrition and continuously guarantee qualified multidisciplinary medical care.

Since the emergence of Covid-19, biosecurity measures have been increased to protect this vulnerable group, which has benefited entirely from the application of the homeopathic drug PrevengHo Vir.

With an immunomodulatory effect, Biomodulin T was applied to more than 700 elderly people in nursing homes; none of them has been infected with SARS CoV-2 virus to date.

Primary health care provides comprehensive systematic medical surveillance for people over 60 years of age with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Geriatric care is a priority for this province where more than 20 percent of its inhabitants are over 60. 22 specialists and 30 trainees have the appropriate professional training and education for the care and management of this sensitive population segment.