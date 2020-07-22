In Holguin three centres for the surveillance of international travellers by COVID-19

The authorization of three centers for the surveillance of international travelers is part of the measures established in the province of Holguín to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19, in the middle of the third phase of the recovery phase of this disease, which began in 13 Cuban provinces.

Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, stressed that these facilities are concentrated in the Calixto García Polytechnic Institute, the Visitor's House in La Ceiba and the Transport Training Centre, located in the provincial capital.

These sites provide the conditions created for attending to those arriving in Holguín from other parts of the country, Calviño said, and specified that they are currently hosting some 29 people from India, Germany, France, Venezuela, Italy, Guyana and the United States, and new humanitarian flights are expected to arrive.

She explained that after the arrival of travelers in Holguin territory, a protocol is applied for 10 days, in which the appearance of respiratory symptoms is evaluated and the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is carried out in real time to rule out the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

As part of the epidemiological surveillance, active research is also being carried out at social institutions such as the 8 de Marzo Maternity Home and the Modesto Fornaris Psychopedagogical Medical Center, as well as at the facilities for caring for people with wandering behavior, Calviño said.

In addition to this measure, the directive also calls for the application of preventive measures such as the use of nasobuco (a sanitary mask), hand washing, and physical distancing in places with crowds of people and service providers, reported the directive.

Holguín also has rooms set up to care for patients with acute respiratory infections in the three provincial hospitals, as well as in those located in the municipalities of the eastern province, with more than 70 days without reports of SARS-CoV-2 positive cases.

With information from ACN