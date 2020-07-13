"Neither slaves, nor exploited, nor spies, nor traitors," says Cuban internationalist doctor

"Cuban doctors are neither slaves, nor exploited, nor spies, nor traitors," said Dalsy Torres Avila, head of the medical brigade of the Henry Reeve International Contingent that left this July 12 for Azerbaijan to accompany that nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Torres Avila said that they are leaving to challenge with their example, altruism and solidarity the campaigns woven by the empire, convinced that they will defeat the pandemic and return with the mission accomplished.

"We have not committed any crime; it is us, the Cuban doctors, the freest slaves in the world," she said as she intervened in the flag raising ceremony.

As a doctor, I offered my willingness to fulfill my mission anywhere in the world where it is needed, and while I fulfill it I continue to receive my salary in Cuba and the Cuban State will take care of my family, Torres Avila said.

The brigade chief said that it is a vulgarity to say that Cuban medical collaboration is a form of human trafficking.

"We do not and will never accept lessons in morality and human rights from the champions of human rights violations and terrorism in the world," she said.

Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, on behalf of the government and the people of the largest of the Antilles fired the brigade, the first in the history of the island's medical collaboration to travel to that country.

She commented that they unite both nations for 28 years of uninterrupted relations and historical ties of friendship.



COVID -19 constitutes a new challenge for the international community, in particular for our peoples; it is time to globalize solidarity and our country has given lessons to the world in this sense, without neglecting the responsibility of caring for its people, she said.

Despite the efforts to discredit the work of the Cuban brigades, there is growing support and recognition of the valuable contribution of our health professionals in the global fight against the pandemic, recognized by governments, institutions, non-governmental organizations, multilateral organizations, intellectuals, scientists, academics, among many others, she stressed.

She said that the members of this team leaving for Azerbaijan assume again, as ambassadors of life, the duty to contribute to the peoples of the world, and "to settle our debt to humanity".

A total of 67 women are part of the brigade, 57 doctors, 55 graduates, including 50 in nursing, an administrative, two electro-medical and a civil servant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One hundred per cent of the specialists have more than five years' work experience; most are between 30 and 49 years of age; 43.3 per cent have previously completed internationalist missions, and all the country's provinces are represented.

Also participating in the event were Marcia Cobas, Deputy Minister of Public Health, and Jorge Juan Delgado, Director of the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation.

With this, 42 teams from the island (in 35 countries) have come to the call to support the noble cause of fighting the pandemic that has surpassed 12 million cases worldwide.

