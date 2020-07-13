Monday, 13 July 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Photographer from Italy hosts exhibition on Cuban health collaborators in Turin

fCompartir
Pin It

Heroes of Silence is the title of the online photographic exhibition on the work of Cuban collaborators facing COVID-19 in Turin, announced Friday Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuba's ambassador to that European country.

With works by Italian photographer Fabrizio Sansoni, the exhibition will be shown in the digital space, which is scheduled to open on July 15 at 12:00, local time.

The initiative, said the Cuban ambassador in a statement published on Facebook, is held in collaboration with the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin, the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba and the CRT Foundation (Cassa di Risparmio di Torino), Prensa Latina reported.
According to the information, Sansoni will be available during the virtual opening day of the exhibition to answer questions about his work and his experience with Cuban medical personnel in Turin, through his social media channels and the Cuban embassy's Facebook page.
As a professional of the camera, the Italian photographer has been collaborating for some years with cultural institutions in this and other European countries, such as the Rome Opera House, La Fenice Theatre, the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Theatre of La Porte Saint-Martin

With information from ACN

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Photographer from Italy hosts exhibition on Cuban health collaborators in Turin

    Heroes of Silence is the title of the online photographic exhibition on the work of Cuban collaborators facing COVID-19 in Turin, announced Friday Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuba's ambassador to that European country.

  • Holguín sin Covid-19 progresses and warns of rabies circulation

    The province of Holguin has already accumulated 65 days without transmission of Covid-19, although epidemiological surveillance continues in the territory, which since last Friday, July 3, is in the second phase of recovery from the pandemic.According to Dr. Yanelis Calviño Vega, head of the Public Health Directorate, there are currently at least three suspected patients admitted to health institutions.

  • “I'm not leaving Cuba even if I get shot at”

    For Andalusian Rosendo Guijarro Merino, living in Cuba is the best thing that has ever happened to him. “Well, I've been living here for 15 years and I'm not leaving even if they throw me out," he said with his peculiar way of saying things, seriously and looking me in the eye.

  • More than three thousand mothers benefited from salary reforms in Holguin in the post-COVID-19 stage

    Marisleidis Suárez is one of the Holguin women who benefited from the salary reforms during the recovery stage of COVID-19, as part of the social care programs implemented in the eastern territory in the face of the disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.  

  • Production of anti-catarrhal syrups increases in Holguin

    The production of 10 varieties of anti-catarrhal syrups in the province of Holguín is one of the measures implemented during the recovery stage of the new coronavirus causing COVID-19, as part of the territory's strategy to increase the presence of natural products in the pharmacy network.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.