Photographer from Italy hosts exhibition on Cuban health collaborators in Turin

Heroes of Silence is the title of the online photographic exhibition on the work of Cuban collaborators facing COVID-19 in Turin, announced Friday Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuba's ambassador to that European country.

With works by Italian photographer Fabrizio Sansoni, the exhibition will be shown in the digital space, which is scheduled to open on July 15 at 12:00, local time.

The initiative, said the Cuban ambassador in a statement published on Facebook, is held in collaboration with the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin, the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba and the CRT Foundation (Cassa di Risparmio di Torino), Prensa Latina reported.

According to the information, Sansoni will be available during the virtual opening day of the exhibition to answer questions about his work and his experience with Cuban medical personnel in Turin, through his social media channels and the Cuban embassy's Facebook page.

As a professional of the camera, the Italian photographer has been collaborating for some years with cultural institutions in this and other European countries, such as the Rome Opera House, La Fenice Theatre, the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Theatre of La Porte Saint-Martin

With information from ACN