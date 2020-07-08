Production of anti-catarrhal syrups increases in Holguin

The production of 10 varieties of anti-catarrhal syrups in the province of Holguín is one of the measures implemented during the recovery stage of the new coronavirus causing COVID-19, as part of the territory's strategy to increase the presence of natural products in the pharmacy network.

Mariannis Fernández, head of the medicines and optics section of the Provincial Public Health Directorate, highlighted that these compounds have expectorant properties, which is why they are indicated to reduce flu symptoms in patients, especially coughs.

She indicated that among the main lines stand out the oregano, the holy cane, the romerillo, the aloe, the onion, the sweet orange, the imefasma and the salvia of the country, which are of local production and have existence in all the network of pharmacies of the territory.

These medicines, along with those processed in industry such as asmacan and vimang watery extract, also have these properties and are in high demand among the population, the directive said.

Fernandez stressed the importance of raising the recovery of bottles of any size in support of the program of green and traditional medicine, previously washed, through the premises enabled for this purpose in the 14 municipalities of the province.

This strategy will make it possible to increase the presence of medicinal products as one of the ways to counteract the lack of medicines caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, imposed since 1962, she reported.

As part of the recovery phase of COVID-19, the sale of sodium hypochlorite for hand washing and surface disinfection is also being maintained. These are biosecurity measures established by the Ministry of Public Health to combat the new coronavirus, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.