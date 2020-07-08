Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Production of anti-catarrhal syrups increases in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

The production of 10 varieties of anti-catarrhal syrups in the province of Holguín is one of the measures implemented during the recovery stage of the new coronavirus causing COVID-19, as part of the territory's strategy to increase the presence of natural products in the pharmacy network.

Mariannis Fernández, head of the medicines and optics section of the Provincial Public Health Directorate, highlighted that these compounds have expectorant properties, which is why they are indicated to reduce flu symptoms in patients, especially coughs.

She indicated that among the main lines stand out the oregano, the holy cane, the romerillo, the aloe, the onion, the sweet orange, the imefasma and the salvia of the country, which are of local production and have existence in all the network of pharmacies of the territory.

These medicines, along with those processed in industry such as asmacan and vimang watery extract, also have these properties and are in high demand among the population, the directive said.

Fernandez stressed the importance of raising the recovery of bottles of any size in support of the program of green and traditional medicine, previously washed, through the premises enabled for this purpose in the 14 municipalities of the province.

This strategy will make it possible to increase the presence of medicinal products as one of the ways to counteract the lack of medicines caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, imposed since 1962, she reported.

As part of the recovery phase of COVID-19, the sale of sodium hypochlorite for hand washing and surface disinfection is also being maintained. These are biosecurity measures established by the Ministry of Public Health to combat the new coronavirus, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Production of anti-catarrhal syrups increases in Holguin

    The production of 10 varieties of anti-catarrhal syrups in the province of Holguín is one of the measures implemented during the recovery stage of the new coronavirus causing COVID-19, as part of the territory's strategy to increase the presence of natural products in the pharmacy network.

  • Several cultural centres in Holguin reopen in the post-COVID-19 stage

    Various spaces dedicated to the promotion of art of the Company of Musical Recordings (Egrem) and Artistic and Literary Promotions (Artex) with headquarters in the city of Holguín, reopened these days its main areas for gastronomic and cultural services in accordance with the measures adopted for each phase of the post-Covid-19 recovery in the national territory.

  • Investments for higher quality nickel produced in Holguin

    The day begins in the lands of the municipality of Moa much earlier than usual. The first rays of sun in the east of Holguin province see these men and women preparing for work to leave for the mining sites.

  • Actions for the control of Aedes aegypti developed in Holguin

    A set of community actions to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and zika, among other arboviruses, is developing the health system in the province of Holguin to reduce the incidence of the vector in the territory.

  • Hotel Almirante gets ready to start operations in Holguin

    It is located next to one of the best beaches in Cuba and stands out for its impressive architecture, a mixture of high comfort and modernity. This is how the Almirante Hotel grew in the spa of Guardalavaca in the province of Holguín.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.