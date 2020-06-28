Another day of international recognition for Cuban doctors

This june 27, Cuba experienced another day of international recognition for the work of its doctors in the fight against the Covid-19 in more than twenty countries, amidst the rejection of threats by the United States.

The Gambian newspapers The Voice and Daily News joined the global campaign to promote the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve medical brigade, which also has the support of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association.

They stressed that the professionals of the archipelago have done so as always, in a supportive and humanitarian manner, and expressed their gratitude for the altruistic work of healing and saving lives that they have been doing in Africa and particularly in this country, for more than 20 years.

On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Lucia, Sara Flood Beabrum, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and friendship of the largest of the Antilles, in the face of threats from Washington with a bill that would sanction the countries that maintain Cuban medical collaboration.

The foreign minister reiterated that no health collaborator has been the object of human trafficking as the U.S. administration tries to make out, and commented that, in case medical cooperation is affected, 'it would not be the Cubans who would suffer, but the countries and peoples who need this support'.

In Uruguay, the weekly magazine Caras y Caretas removed the campaign orchestrated by the northern country and stated that 'Cuban medical cooperation is today even broader and enjoys worldwide recognition for its professional and humanist quality and could be greater if Cuba's priority were not, logically, to guarantee protection and medical care to its population, also attacked by the pandemic'.

There are more requests than can be answered; and the country has many more doctors and nurses willing to participate in cooperation missions,' he added.

The National People's Party of Jamaica also thanked the largest of the Antilles for its solidarity and recalled that for more than 40 years its nation has benefited from the assistance of Cuban health workers.

Meanwhile, the director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martinez, highlighted this Friday the departure of three new brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent, which will fight against the Covid-19 in Guinea-Bissau and the Caribbean territories of Martinique and Anguilla.

The International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics has saved millions of lives since 2005, and today supports the fight against the pandemic in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

(With information from Prensa Latina)