Holguín: Second stage of the COVID-19 population study

The second stage of the population study of prevalence and seroprevalence of COVID-19 is being carried out on 113 families in Holguín province, as part of the strategy to detect asymptomatic patients in Cuba.

These people were randomly selected and correspond to 23 health areas in the municipalities of Gibara, Cueto, Sagua de Tánamo, Moa and the head city, and total 309 patients, the same ones who participated in the first stage last May.

Dr. Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, said that on this occasion the diagnosis was made using the Ultra Micro Analytical System (SUMA), a technology created on the Caribbean island, which contributes to reducing costs.

She noted that 14 of the selected Holguineros were also given the PSR in real time, whose samples were sent to the laboratory in Santiago de Cuba for processing.

This study, said the specialist, will contribute to containing the pandemic and protecting at-risk populations, including the elderly over 60, people with non-transmissible chronic diseases, including high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus, as well as those with a previous history of respiratory conditions.

Regarding the current situation in the territory, Calviño reported that more than 600 national travellers remain under clinical and epidemiological surveillance in the health areas of the 14 municipalities, of which 301 correspond to Havana province.

Holguín accumulated 92 positive native cases and two imported cases, with a source of infection in Mexico, which remain admitted to the Fermín Valdés Domínguez Military Hospital and four dead patients.

