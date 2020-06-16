Havana and Matanzas, the only provinces with positive cases to Covid-19

At the beginning of a new week of confrontation with Covid-19 in the largest of the Antilles, authorities from the Ministry of Public Health ratified the encouraging news that 13 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud remain for at least 15 consecutive days without reporting positive cases of the disease.

In this context, this Monday the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, led from the Palace of the Revolution the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, where Regla Angulo Pardo, The Deputy Minister in charge of the Directorate of Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Minsap, assessed that the 14 patients reported on Monday - 13 of them in Havana and one in Matanzas - confirm the tendency of the last two weeks, in which 190 cases have been confirmed, all in those two territories.

As another result of the day, Angulo Pardo highlighted that in a consecutive way in the last days the number of people who are discharged from the hospital related to the Covid-19 continues to be higher than those who are admitted. This Sunday," he said, "141 discharges were granted, of which 17 corresponded to cases that were infected with the disease, and only 86 admissions were made, in which logically Havana and Matanzas show the highest figures.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, the Deputy Minister of Public Health added that of the 2,262 patients who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus to date, 211 remain hospitalized, of which 206, 97.6 percent, show stable clinical evolution, while one person is reported to be in a critical state and four are serious.

On the other hand, he updated about the epidemiological evolution of the three local transmission events that are still active, in the provinces of La Habana, with two, and Ciego de Avila, with one. At the end of the last day," he said, "eight new cases were detected, which corresponded precisely to the event of Construction Unit #4, in the capital city of La Lisa. He assured that there he concluded the study of the universe of 474 workers, within which 33 cases are accumulated.

Later on, Yanet Hernández Pérez, Deputy Governor of Havana, announced that the other five positive cases that were diagnosed in the province, outside the active event in the referred construction unit, are determined from the intentional investigation that is carried out on the population at risk in the capital, which constitutes an important work tool to identify and contain the transmission of the virus in the territory.

Meanwhile, the governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, said that with the most recent patient confirmed in the province there are already 204 cases, of which more than 90 percent have fully recovered. He also commented that the 33 active cases in the province, 22 of which are crew members of the ship Alicia, are in a favorable clinical state.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, insisted on the strategic nature of the measures that have been designed for the post-Covid-19 recovery stage in the country and the priority that should be given to their implementation in all territories, regardless of the stage they are in.

He also reiterated that the Cuban government continues to carefully analyze the questions and expectations that have been arising among the population after the decisions associated with this stage, which were announced on June 10 in the television program Mesa Redonda. All of them," he said, "will be explained in detail in the following days by the various ministers.

Once again, Marrero Cruz stressed that the transition to the new stage in the largest of the Antilles will be a gradual and asymmetrical process, without rushing, and which will take into account the epidemiological behavior of each territory, which is a guarantee to continue cutting off all routes of contagion of the disease.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)