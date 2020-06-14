Holguín Clinical Hospital recovers its usual services after being qualified for COVID-19

The Lucia Iñiguez Landin Clinical Surgical Hospital in the city of Holguin, which was exclusively authorized in May to attend to cases suspected of containing the virus that causes COVID-19, is gradually returning to its usual services, which in the face of the current health contingency had occasionally been transferred to the Lenin, also located in the capital of Holguin.

Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, explained to the ACN that the services and equipment that had been temporarily located in the other hospital in the midst of the pandemic's spread are now being transferred to that facility.



She stressed that while this process is underway, both care centres will keep specialists in angiology, neurology, neurosurgery and ophthalmology in the permanent on-call services, which contributes to better quality care for the population.



She said that the Clinic will also maintain the two rooms on the fifth floor intended for the surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), where strict hygienic and protective measures will be applied, as part of the provisions to prevent possible outbreaks of the disease, which has spread as a global pandemic through more than 180 countries.



Calviño reported that at this hospital facility, limitations on visits and the number of accompanying persons will remain in force, in line with the measures adopted by the government for the recovery phase of COVID-19, which will soon begin in the country.



Holguín has 92 confirmed local cases, four deaths and 88 patients with an epidemiological discharge, as well as more than 400 travellers under surveillance, according to the protocols established by the Ministry of Public Health for this purpose.

With information from ACN