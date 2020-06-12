COVID-19 in Cuba: 14 new positive cases, no deaths and nine medical discharges

As of June 11, 558 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 445 people are under surveillance in Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 2,090 samples were studied, resulting in 14 positive samples. The country has accumulated 129,132 samples and 2,233 positive samples (1.7%). Therefore, at yesterday's close, 14 new cases were confirmed, for an accumulated total of 2,233 in the country.

The 14 confirmed cases were Cuban. Of these, 13 (92.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases and one (7.1%) without specifying the source of infection.

Of the 14 diagnosed cases, 12 (85.7%) were men and two (14.2%) were women. By age groups, they were: under 40 years 10 (71.4%), from 40 to 59 and 60 years and over with two each (25%). 100% (14) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

As of June 11, 185 countries had reported cases of VIDOC-19, with 7,343,562 confirmed cases (+133,100) and 416,430 deaths (+5,235), for a case fatality rate of 5.67% (-0.03).

The Americas region reports 3,564,507 confirmed cases (+ 76,277), 48.54% of the total number of reported cases worldwide, with 192,833 deaths (+ 3,533) and a case fatality rate of 5.41% (-0.02).

Source: Minsap