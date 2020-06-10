Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Electro-medicals in Holguin maintain artificial kidney function

Not even the complex situation caused by the intensification of the economic blockade maintained by the United States against our country, nor the shortage of fuel for some time now or the current health contingency caused by COVID-19, have prevented the continuation of dialytic treatment for patients suffering from kidney problems in the province of Holguin. It continues to be a priority for our health system to guarantee nephrology services.

In the fulfilment of this mission, the Provincial Centre of Electromedicine plays an essential role by being the entity in charge of maintaining in operation 54 haemodialysis machines, better known as artificial kidneys, and five water treatment plants, the latter being essential for carrying out haemodialysis.

For patients with chronic renal failure, these machines help them to stay alive. Hence, guaranteeing these treatments three times a week is essential to the survival of those affected.

Orlando Díaz, technical subdirector of this institution, explained that the services of the specialty are concentrated in Moa, Mayarí, Banes and in the Provincial Hospitals Clínica Quirúrgico Lucía Íñiguez Landín and Vladimir Ilich Lenin.

It is not less certain that the negative effects of the blockade bring limitations for the purchase of spare parts of these machines, we can imagine then that many times it is necessary to resort to the technological innovation of these professionals to maintain in operation both the artificial kidneys and the water treatment plants. With regard to this last aspect, the technical subdirector of the Provincial Centre of Electromedicine himself cited the example of what recently happened with the water treatment plant of the Lucia Iñiguez Landin Surgical Clinic, which, on presenting breakages, these professionals had to go to the Gibara Shipyard to look for an innovation to a tap so that the water could filter and reach the 18 artificial kidneys that are arranged in that hospital in time.

Few people know that in order to maintain the optimum functioning of these artificial kidneys, which due to the demand are under constant exploitation, the electro-medical doctors choose the night hours so as not to interrupt the treatment and once they are repaired they carry out strict quality controls to ensure that the processes are carried out correctly.

It is also the responsibility of the electro-medical staff to repair the anaesthesia machines, the artificial ventilators and other equipment used in intensive care.

 

