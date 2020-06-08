Cuba registers CIGB 258 vaccine candidate for treatment of COVID-19

Cuban drug regulatory authorities have registered the CIGB 258 vaccine candidate, capable of curbing the processes of lung inflammation that lead to the death of patients in critical and severe stages of COVID-19, announced its developers.



The injectable, initially designed for the therapy of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, had potential for the treatment of COVID-19, due to its capacity to reduce the levels of cytokines, which control the magnitude of the inflammatory response, a process that occurs in complicated patients.



Named CIGB 258 in the pre-clinical studies, it is now known as Jusvinza, and was officially registered and included in the protocols for treatment of the disease, explained Cuban scientist María del Carmen Domínguez, leader of the research, in a video broadcast on social networks by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which developed the product.



Once the scientific literature described what was happening in China and other parts of the world affected by COVID-19 in patients who were undergoing more severe forms of the disease, with a marked process of lung inflammation, oxidative distress and subjected to mechanical ventilation, we realized that it could be used in these patients," recalls the head researcher.



We understood then that this peptide could be used now because of its potential to modulate and reduce this situation mediated by cytokines, called "cytokine storm".

With the appearance of the first cases in the Caribbean nation, it was decided to administer the then vaccine candidate to these patients, who were admitted to intensive care units. In the following 48 hours the improvements were remarkable and the patients managed to reverse their situation, she said in the audiovisual presentation.



Twenty-three critical patients were given the drug, 78 percent of which reversed their clinical situation, while in the severe cases it was used on 26 patients and 92 percent improved their stay and were discharged, the scientist explained.



Incorporated into the national protocol and included in the treatment of critical and serious patients of COVID-19, it is used in the intensive care units of all the country's health institutions and is available to other countries, added the also professor of the Latin American School of Medicine.



Three months after the first cases of the disease were reported in Cuba, the largest of the Antilles is working on its definitive control with a favorable situation in the number of infections, although there have been some upturns in recent days, after several days of positive cases ranging from 10 to 20.



Early control of cases and their contacts, ongoing research of various kinds, and an avalanche of drugs from the biopharmaceutical industry -- especially to boost the immune system -- are the main causes of the results in managing the disease, agree experts.



The first confirmed cases on the Caribbean island were on March 11, and a week later the first death was announced. The list now totals 83, although no deaths have been reported for nine days.



To date, there are 2,200 cases of the disease in the country, 247 of which are still active and only three of which are in serious condition, while 1,868 have overcome the disease.



With information from Prensa Latina agency