Radio-guided surgery project evaluated in Holguin

At the time of the COVID-19, scientific research in the health sector was not stopped, although compliance with biosafety measures to prevent contagion was taken very seriously. Under this maxim, specialists from the Territorial Oncology Centre in Holguín participated in an evaluation of the national project for radio-guided surgery in the treatment of cancer patients.



This center, which is part of the General University Hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", since 2019 has generalized radio-guided surgery for breast and penile cancer, important treatment options that with the usual medical practice will make it possible for the group in charge of these procedures to offer new possibilities to those affected this year.

In this way, radio-guided surgery makes it possible for the patients who benefit from it to be operated on without the need for a radical emptying of the lymph nodes where the tumour is draining.

In other words, the procedure consists of searching with a radio-guided probe for nodes affected or not by cancer through the injection of nuclear medicine products, which are extracted and if they turn out to be positive, the complete surgical treatment is done and if not, it is interrupted.

The introduction of this new technology represents an important improvement since it reduces the edema caused in the breast and the discomfort produced in the lower limb of men.

The evaluation of this project related to radio-guided surgery was timely to identify the potential for the full development of this novel activity in the center.