Friday, 05 June 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Radio-guided surgery project evaluated in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

At the time of the COVID-19, scientific research in the health sector was not stopped, although compliance with biosafety measures to prevent contagion was taken very seriously. Under this maxim, specialists from the Territorial Oncology Centre in Holguín participated in an evaluation of the national project for radio-guided surgery in the treatment of cancer patients.

doctora Nitza Sanz centro oncologico territorial f twitter centro oncologico 1
This center, which is part of the General University Hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", since 2019 has generalized radio-guided surgery for breast and penile cancer, important treatment options that with the usual medical practice will make it possible for the group in charge of these procedures to offer new possibilities to those affected this year.
In this way, radio-guided surgery makes it possible for the patients who benefit from it to be operated on without the need for a radical emptying of the lymph nodes where the tumour is draining.
In other words, the procedure consists of searching with a radio-guided probe for nodes affected or not by cancer through the injection of nuclear medicine products, which are extracted and if they turn out to be positive, the complete surgical treatment is done and if not, it is interrupted.
The introduction of this new technology represents an important improvement since it reduces the edema caused in the breast and the discomfort produced in the lower limb of men.
The evaluation of this project related to radio-guided surgery was timely to identify the potential for the full development of this novel activity in the center.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Author: Maylín Betancourt VerdeciaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Radio-guided surgery project evaluated in Holguin

    At the time of the COVID-19, scientific research in the health sector was not stopped, although compliance with biosafety measures to prevent contagion was taken very seriously. Under this maxim, specialists from the Territorial Oncology Centre in Holguín participated in an evaluation of the national project for radio-guided surgery in the treatment of cancer patients.

  • Hygiene: a key measure to prevent contagious diseases in Holguin

    Never like these days in Holguin and all of Cuba has it been essential to take care of the sanitation of homes, workplaces and service establishments.

  • New hotel stands out as a city tourist attraction in Holguin

    Gertrudis Furiño, Operations Director of the Engineering and Design Services Company of Holguín VERTICE, explained to ACN that the first phase of construction of the facility has been completed and is currently in the stage of decorating and furnishing each of the spaces in the building.

  • Vietnam to export electric motorcycles to Cuba

    The Vietnamese company PEGA has signed a contract to export to Cuba the first lot of the new model of electric motorcycle PEGA-S, worth nearly 860,000 dollars, announced the general director of the entity, Doan Linh.

  • Two flights will depart from the U.S. for Cubans stranded by COVID-19

    The Cuban Embassy in the United States informs about the departure of two charter flights from Miami to Havana, provided by Delta Airlines, on Thursday, June 4, for those Cuban citizens stranded in U.S. territory in the middle of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus pandemic. This return is the result of coordination between the authorities of both countries. Flight information:First:Number: DL 8873Departure from Miami: 10:30 hrs. (local time)Estimated arrival in Havana: 11:40 hrs. (local time)Second:Number: DL 8874Departure from Miami: 16:00 hrs. (local time)Estimated arrival in Havana: 17:10 hrs. (local time)If you were notified by our Consulate of confirmation for one of these flights, we recommend that you contact Delta Airlines, at 1-800-506-0736, for your airline ticket reservation.The Cuban Embassy and Consulate will continue to register Cubans who are still stranded for various reasons in the United States, and provide timely information.In order to minimize the risk of contagion of the new coronavirus, the airline will ensure compliance with health measures, and therefore we urge you to maintain social distancing and the use of masks, among others.At this time, and until circumstances change, only passengers with 10 kg of hand luggage and a 22 kg bag are allowed to arrive, which are checked in at the time of the air ticket check-in.We reiterate that, upon arrival in Cuba, all passengers will be isolated for 14 days, in authorized centers, in accordance with the provisions established by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health for travelers.In view of the complex international epidemiological situation, Cuba is sparing no effort or resources in protecting its citizens.With information from Misiones-CubaMinrex
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.