Thursday, 04 June 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Holguín, Cuba, health, Covid-19

Hygiene: a key measure to prevent contagious diseases in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

Never like these days in Holguin and all of Cuba has it been essential to take care of the sanitation of homes, workplaces and service establishments.

The ease with which the Covid-19 is transmitted forces us every day to take extreme protection and hygiene measures; even when our territory has not reported any positive cases of the disease for almost 30 days.
Conferencia de prensa sobre el Covid 19 en el Gobierno Provincial Holguín Kevin Manuel Noya 1
This Wednesday 121 samples corresponding to Holguineros have already been received from the IPK and, as explained by Dr. Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Health, "all have been negative".
The province has entered the second phase of the population study, where samples will be taken from 209 people, using the PCR kit and SUMA technology simultaneously.
In addition, the researches are being maintained, with 340,399 people visited, the self-surveys, the examination of risk personnel, travellers and wanderers.

According to the specialist, "there is a possibility that some of the humanitarian flights to be received will arrive in Cuba through the "Frank País García" international airport in Holguín". In that case, all the necessary measures will be taken and the people will be isolated in centres set up for that purpose".
Meanwhile, those who travel from other provinces of the country, must comply with the disciplined isolation at home for 14 days. "It is essential that we accept the need to stay in the house and not visit family or neighbours," said Calviño Vega.
In this way, the checkpoints in the province are maintained. "It is planned that the one located in the municipality of Calixto García will function as a reception for those who travel from the West of the country, to register in forms the identity of the travelers, their origin and destination.

Responsibility must be given first priority to those who return to this province or who arrive there in transit, for only by reducing contacts and risks will we remain healthy and with favourable statistics in relation to this pandemic.
However, measures must be taken not only to avoid contagion with Covid-19, but also other diseases that could affect our families.
Therefore, it is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, to allow the spraying of homes, workplaces, garages, relief rooms, yards and gardens, keeping the premises closed for 45 minutes after this procedure.
Likewise, the family autofocal should be done periodically, since the province maintains at 0.91 its index of dengue infestation, a dangerous arbovirosis.
Doctors insist on the use of hypochlorite for all diseases, during the cleaning of common surfaces. Calviño Vega stressed that water should be boiled to avoid the diarrheal diseases that abound in times of rain and extreme heat.

Author: Osvaldo Pérez DíazEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Hygiene: a key measure to prevent contagious diseases in Holguin

    Never like these days in Holguin and all of Cuba has it been essential to take care of the sanitation of homes, workplaces and service establishments.

  • New hotel stands out as a city tourist attraction in Holguin

    Gertrudis Furiño, Operations Director of the Engineering and Design Services Company of Holguín VERTICE, explained to ACN that the first phase of construction of the facility has been completed and is currently in the stage of decorating and furnishing each of the spaces in the building.

  • Vietnam to export electric motorcycles to Cuba

    The Vietnamese company PEGA has signed a contract to export to Cuba the first lot of the new model of electric motorcycle PEGA-S, worth nearly 860,000 dollars, announced the general director of the entity, Doan Linh.

  • Two flights will depart from the U.S. for Cubans stranded by COVID-19

    The Cuban Embassy in the United States informs about the departure of two charter flights from Miami to Havana, provided by Delta Airlines, on Thursday, June 4, for those Cuban citizens stranded in U.S. territory in the middle of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus pandemic. This return is the result of coordination between the authorities of both countries. Flight information:First:Number: DL 8873Departure from Miami: 10:30 hrs. (local time)Estimated arrival in Havana: 11:40 hrs. (local time)Second:Number: DL 8874Departure from Miami: 16:00 hrs. (local time)Estimated arrival in Havana: 17:10 hrs. (local time)If you were notified by our Consulate of confirmation for one of these flights, we recommend that you contact Delta Airlines, at 1-800-506-0736, for your airline ticket reservation.The Cuban Embassy and Consulate will continue to register Cubans who are still stranded for various reasons in the United States, and provide timely information.In order to minimize the risk of contagion of the new coronavirus, the airline will ensure compliance with health measures, and therefore we urge you to maintain social distancing and the use of masks, among others.At this time, and until circumstances change, only passengers with 10 kg of hand luggage and a 22 kg bag are allowed to arrive, which are checked in at the time of the air ticket check-in.We reiterate that, upon arrival in Cuba, all passengers will be isolated for 14 days, in authorized centers, in accordance with the provisions established by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health for travelers.In view of the complex international epidemiological situation, Cuba is sparing no effort or resources in protecting its citizens.With information from Misiones-CubaMinrex

  • Intensive treatment against Aedes aegypti starts in Holguin

    For more than six years, the presence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito has spread in the province of Holguín until it became an old acquaintance of the inhabitants of this territory. However, this cannot lead to lowering our guard, as Dengue fever is a disease that can be fatal.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.