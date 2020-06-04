Hygiene: a key measure to prevent contagious diseases in Holguin

Never like these days in Holguin and all of Cuba has it been essential to take care of the sanitation of homes, workplaces and service establishments.

The ease with which the Covid-19 is transmitted forces us every day to take extreme protection and hygiene measures; even when our territory has not reported any positive cases of the disease for almost 30 days.



This Wednesday 121 samples corresponding to Holguineros have already been received from the IPK and, as explained by Dr. Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Health, "all have been negative".

The province has entered the second phase of the population study, where samples will be taken from 209 people, using the PCR kit and SUMA technology simultaneously.

In addition, the researches are being maintained, with 340,399 people visited, the self-surveys, the examination of risk personnel, travellers and wanderers.



According to the specialist, "there is a possibility that some of the humanitarian flights to be received will arrive in Cuba through the "Frank País García" international airport in Holguín". In that case, all the necessary measures will be taken and the people will be isolated in centres set up for that purpose".

Meanwhile, those who travel from other provinces of the country, must comply with the disciplined isolation at home for 14 days. "It is essential that we accept the need to stay in the house and not visit family or neighbours," said Calviño Vega.

In this way, the checkpoints in the province are maintained. "It is planned that the one located in the municipality of Calixto García will function as a reception for those who travel from the West of the country, to register in forms the identity of the travelers, their origin and destination.



Responsibility must be given first priority to those who return to this province or who arrive there in transit, for only by reducing contacts and risks will we remain healthy and with favourable statistics in relation to this pandemic.

However, measures must be taken not only to avoid contagion with Covid-19, but also other diseases that could affect our families.

Therefore, it is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, to allow the spraying of homes, workplaces, garages, relief rooms, yards and gardens, keeping the premises closed for 45 minutes after this procedure.

Likewise, the family autofocal should be done periodically, since the province maintains at 0.91 its index of dengue infestation, a dangerous arbovirosis.

Doctors insist on the use of hypochlorite for all diseases, during the cleaning of common surfaces. Calviño Vega stressed that water should be boiled to avoid the diarrheal diseases that abound in times of rain and extreme heat.