Intensive treatment against Aedes aegypti starts in Holguin

For more than six years, the presence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito has spread in the province of Holguín until it became an old acquaintance of the inhabitants of this territory. However, this cannot lead to lowering our guard, as Dengue fever is a disease that can be fatal.

With the arrival of the rainy season and the high temperatures that favour the proliferation of the dangerous vector, an intensive stage of adulticide treatment began this month.
According to the Provincial Deputy Director of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Yosvani Anache Columbié, at this time the province maintains a high rate of infestation because except for the municipalities of Báguanos and Frank País, the rest present a risk index and therefore Dengue should not be neglected. For this reason, the Provincial Technical Group has not been unaware of this situation and decided to begin a stage of intensive adult treatment.
Due to the epidemiological risks, the provincial capital city had been selected for this strategy, but four other municipalities were also included in the intensive stage, which includes the spraying of different stratified blocks for one month. As part of this stage of work, more than 94,800 homes will receive adulticide treatment, comprising 254 Basic Health Teams and 714 blocks to reduce infestation rates and prevent the incidence of this disease.
Epidemiological surveillance, active research and timely monitoring of non-specific febrile syndromes are valid actions that should be put in first order to achieve effective control of Aedes.
Now, as never before, hygienic measures should be maintained in the home so as not to complicate the country's epidemiological situation and incorporate the performance of the family autofocal in order to prevent COVID-19 and keep the vector and the diseases it causes under control.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Author: Maylín Betancourt VerdeciaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
