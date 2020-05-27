Holguín: 22 consecutive days with no new cases of COVID-19

The province of Holguin reports until the close of this Tuesday at 11.59 p.m., 22 consecutive days without positive cases to the COVID-19, so the accumulated to date of 92 is maintained

According to Dr. Yanelis Calviño Vega, head of the Command Post of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, the territory accumulates 101 patients recovered after suffering the new coronavirus; 88 holguineros and 13 from the sister province of Las Tunas.

This Monday, 160 samples were studied at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine in the Cuban capital, belonging to the medical and service personnel who were in the red zone, both at the Fermín Valdés Domínguez Military Hospital and the Lucía Iñiguez Landin Surgical Clinic. By this Wednesday, 211 are expected to be analyzed in the same laboratory.

He added that eight people are under suspicion and a total of 21 are under surveillance. It should be noted that no positive patients have been admitted from Holguin, only one patient from Las Tunas province is still in the Military Hospital.