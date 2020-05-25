Holguin has no patients hospitalized with COVID-19

With the epidemiological discharge of patient Salvador Rodríguez Velázquez, the province of Holguín, in the north of the east of Cuba, does not report any positive cases of COVID-19 in its medical facilities in our territory. Only one confirmed case from the province of Las Tunas remains hospitalized.

Salvador, 69 years old and a resident of the Alcides Pino ward in the municipality of Holguín, the provincial capital, was admitted to the Lucia Iñiguez Landín Clinical Surgical Hospital on April 20 with an acute myocardial infarction and an acute respiratory infection. When the PCR was applied and he tested positive for the new coronavirus, he was transferred to the Hospital Militar Fermín Valdés Domínguez on the 27th of the same month and from that date he was in a critical state, until May 14th when it was decided, due to his satisfactory evolution, to move him to one of the recovery rooms.

According to Dr. Yoanne Graña Mir, intensivist of the work group that attends to positives of the pandemic in the Military Hospital of Holguín, Salvador becomes until this moment, the confirmed of the COVID-19, that took more time in recovering, mainly by the group of base diseases that affect it (Diabetes Mellitus Type II, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Heart Failure).

Now there are 101 recovered in our province after suffering the new coronavirus; 88 holguineros and 13 from the sister province of Las Tunas, thanks to the medical and service personnel working in the Military Hospital.