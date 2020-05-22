Holguin: They strengthen the production of natural medicines.

Holguineros workers in the pharmaceutical sector are engaged in the production of natural medicines to mitigate the shortage of industrial drugs facing Cuba, caused by the U.S. economic blockade and the difficulties generated worldwide by the COVID-19.



Saydanys Góngora López, general director of the Provincial Company of Pharmacies and Opticians, said that at the end of April, the entity overfulfilled its production plan, so it came to make up to two million 542 thousand 394 units of natural medicines.

The production of 224,108 bottles of syrups, mostly onions and oranges, and 71,824 melites, which are widely used by the population for the treatment of respiratory diseases in general, should be highlighted.

The directive also noted that at the Center for Production of Natural and Traditional Medicine and in the clinics of the eastern province, 3.1 million vials of sodium hypochlorite were produced until the end of April, a solution of maximum use in preventing the new coronavirus.

Along with these production efforts, the pharmaceutical industry in Holguín is promoting courier services to bring the medications to those whose health and living conditions do not allow them to go to the sales points in the midst of the pandemic.

Thanks to this initiative, which is taking its first steps and has the support of the municipal public health authorities and the presidents of the People's Councils, more than 2,763 patients identified as being affected by the service have been reached since 30 April.