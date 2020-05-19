Population study of COVID-19 in Holguin shows 215 negative samples so far y

The province of Holguín already has 215 negative samples from the population study of prevalence and seroprevalence of COVID-19, which is being conducted throughout Cuba as part of the plan to combat the new coronavirus.

As part of this investigation, the eastern territory is responsible for monitoring 350 patients from 23 doctors' offices, who will be given four real-time PSRs over a two-month period.

Dr. Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Public Health Directorate, stressed that these people live in the municipalities of Gibara, Cueto, Sagua de Tánamo, Moa and the provincial capital. The study will identify asymptomatic carriers of the disease, who are capable of transmitting it.

He explained that these patients are part of a random sample, selected at a national level through the use of statistical methods used to process data from this type of study.

Based on the analysis of the results obtained, he said, it will be possible to reduce the vulnerability of older adults and patients with heart disease, malignant tumors, diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure among other pathologies, as well as to contribute to the containment of the virus, which has infected more than four million people worldwide.

Calviño also called on the population to maintain the hygienic-sanitary measures established in the face of this contingency, including social isolation, constant hand washing and the use of nasobuco.

