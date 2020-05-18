Cuba reports 9 positive cases to COVID-19, no deaths for the fifth consecutive day and 10 medical discharges

Cuba reported 9 positive cases to COVID-19 at the close of Sunday, May 17, for a cumulative total of 1,881 SARS-CoV-2 positive people and no deaths were reported for the fifth consecutive day, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported at a press conference on Monday.



The specialist said that for COVID-19, 1951 samples were studied, for a total of 83,868 samples analyzed from the beginning.

At the end of May 17, 970 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance and another 2,293 people were being monitored at home by the Primary Health Care.

Of the 10 new cases diagnosed:

All are Cuban

8 were asymptomatic

4 contacts from previously confirmed cases.

In 5, the source of infection was not specified.

6 were female and 3 male.

By age group the most affected were: under 40 years old with 8 and 60 years old and over with 1.vb