Holguín: Actions before the possible entry of Covid-19

In the territory of Holguin, a working strategy covering multiple sectors is being developed to contain the risk of entry into Cuba of the new Covid-19 coronavirus to a minimum. This strategy is also aimed at reducing the harmful effects that the contagious disease, which affects nearly 90 countries, can have, despite the fact that no case has yet been diagnosed in the largest of the Antilles.

In order to know the particularities related to the subject, this site has been discussed with the epidemiologist and Master in Infectious Diseases María Eugenia Escobar Pérez.

What characteristics identify the coronavirus from others that have appeared before?

- "This is a new virus that appeared in December 2019 but belongs to a family that emerged in the 1960s. Among the most defined characteristics we know that respiratory difficulties are present and it is transmitted from one person to another by saliva droplets that spread when coughing, sneezing or talking up to one meter away. Previously other coronaviruses existed and produced emergency in the world in 2003, in 2013 and with this new coronavirus around the fourth part that gets sick have made serious forms.

"It is characterized by high fever, dry cough, feeling of tightness in the chest, there may be diarrhea and vomiting, depending on the degree of complication that the patient presents.

"The new coronavirus is more lethal for older adults, mortality in children is low compared to other respiratory diseases, although cases are reported. There is strong transmission in five countries, including China, Italy and South Korea, so travelers arriving in the country from these destinations are studied for 14 days.

What treatments are applied to those infected with this disease?

- "As it is a new virus, the most effective is not known but treatment protocols with antivirals are carried out. Many countries have strains to try to achieve vaccines.

"In Cuba, no cases have been reported, and since the situation in China was reported, plans are being prepared to confront the experience of H1N1 in 2009, of Ebola. It's true, all countries are at risk from the arrival of the coronavirus because since it's a new disease all people are susceptible to getting sick, it's not like other respiratory diseases that you suffered at some point in your life and you have antibodies left. I reiterate that since no one in Cuba has suffered from it, the susceptibility is general.

How much can the Holguin population do to prevent this and other respiratory infections?

- "The remedy is in our hands because if saliva drops are the cause of transmission and coughing and you use your hands to cover your mouth and then touch surfaces, the virus spreads because it has been shown that it can remain on these surfaces for some time.

"It is important to increase hand washing as a fundamental action to cut transmission, to avoid visiting sick people with respiratory infections, to attend public places with respiratory symptoms. I am concerned about lines because these are a conglomeration of people where an infected person can easily spread this virus. So far the ideal is to try to block the arrival or transmission.

"It is also important to eliminate that stance that has been ingrained for years in Cubans of effusive greetings in order to take care of our health, which is a good that nobody knows what it is until it is lost.

"We have begun to train the personnel of all the related entities who work in airports, rental houses, in the hotels and the health personnel to try to make sure that they arrive as late as possible or that they do not enter.

"In the province, the places where people with symptoms will be isolated have been prepared, and there are the capacities and the medicines that could be used. Training is ongoing, there are no cases in the country and good work has been done with travellers coming from countries with active transmission.

"Plans have been made in the country that are based on epidemiological surveillance".

Since no cases have been reported in Cuba, the strategy is currently based on prevention, where, in addition to epidemiological surveillance, the organization of medical care in health units and training are guaranteed.