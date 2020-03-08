Strategy to prevent the introduction and spread of coronavirus in eastern provinces defined in Holguin

Although to date not a single case of COVID-19 has been detected in Cuba, the central government has defined strategies to prevent the risk of its introduction and dissemination in the archipelago.

As part of the plan for the Prevention and Control of the new coronavirus, a meeting was held this Saturday in the eastern province of Holguín, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The meeting took place in the Celia Sánchez Manduley Theater at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in this territory, with the presence of directors from the provinces from Camagüey to Guantánamo, among whom were included the secretaries of the provincial and municipal committees of the Communist Party of Cuba, the governors, the provincial and municipal directors of Public Health, the presidents of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power, mayors, among others.



The Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, announced the territorial prevention plan, which in a first stage, is aimed at minimizing the vulnerabilities that may exist in the country to prevent the entry of the virus.

The plan includes, among other specific objectives, extreme International Health Control measures at the points of entry into the national territory; increasing epidemiological surveillance from the current stage, as well as controlling the outbreak of suspicious cases that are identified to prevent their transmission; and organizing the National Health System to guarantee timely and quality medical care to the affected population.

The incumbent commented on the availability of centres for cases of isolation, and medical care in general to patients suspected of being infected by this virus.

Portal also insisted on the differentiated follow-up that must be done in the presence of respiratory symptoms in patients of social institutions of the Public Health system such as nursing homes, grandparents' homes and others, where the population groups that due to age could be more vulnerable to this flu are located.

He informed that it was determined to locate in Santiago de Cuba, the laboratory that will carry out the tests to detect the COVID-19 in the eastern region, at the same time that he assured that the training actions to the specialists that will develop these works are carried out and next week it will be ready.

In the debate, Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda pointed out the importance of the population to go to the doctor in case of any respiratory symptoms, as well as the use of hypochlorite and its commercialization so that the appropriate hygienic measures can be maintained in homes and institutions.

President Diaz-Canel explained that the plan has its particularities, in each municipality, in each province and we have the responsibility to implement it.

The plan is for prevention so that the disease does not enter, but it is also for containment in case the virus enters the country, which is why it requires us to work with great responsibility so that the population understands and collaborates, he explained.

Timely warning is fundamental and we must work in great detail to achieve the objective.

Diaz-Canel referred to the press communication campaign and the importance of keeping the people informed. He insisted on the support of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program as a fundamental link in the detection of possible cases.