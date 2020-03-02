Cuba begins 59th Polio Vaccination Campaign today

Today Cuba begins the 59th National Oral Bivalent Polio Vaccination Campaign in its first stage, which will last until the 7th in a government effort that makes the country the only one in the world with this type of sustained immunization.

The second phase is scheduled for April 27 to May 2, coinciding with the 18th Vaccination Week of the Americas, with the goal of keeping polio out of the country, an achievement that dates back to 1963, when the last case was recorded on the island.

Thanks to a high coverage of 99.5 percent of all children from one month old, these campaigns have made Cuba the first country in Latin America to declare itself polio-free.



Poliomyelitis is an infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system, and can cause inflammation of the brain and the motor neurons of the spinal cord, generating muscular atrophy, paralysis, deformity and even death, mainly in children.



In this 59th campaign, a total of 461,994 children will be immunized with two doses, or reactivated with one dose of bivalent oral polio vaccine in both stages. In Holguin, a total of 42,827 children will be vaccinated during the two stages of the campaign, said Dr. Clara Fernandez, responsible for the Immunization Program at the Provincial Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology. The specialist said that 31 thousand 237 infants from one month old to two years of age, 11 months and 29 days will receive two doses during the two stages, while 11 thousand 590 children until nine years old will take the second oral dosage.

During the two planned cycles, 338,963 children from one month to two years, 11 months and 29 days will be vaccinated with two bivalent oral doses.



Meanwhile, in the second stage, 123,031 infants from nine years of age to nine years, 11 months and 29 days will be reactivated with the drug.



After the week of execution of each stage there will be a recovery period for those who could not receive the medicine on the scheduled dates, due to immunodeficiency, diarrhea or fever.



From 1962 to date the island has supplied 856.7 million doses of the oral vaccine, which means that the entire Cuban population under 72 years of age is protected against polio, actions that in many parts of the world are neglected to the point of suspending or minimizing mass vaccination.



With the implementation of the Childhood Vaccination Scheme, Cuba has also eliminated diseases such as diphtheria, measles, pertussis, rubella, and mumps, as well as two severe clinical forms in children under one year of age: neonatal tetanus and tuberculous meningitis.



It also led to a reduction in morbidity and mortality by more than 95 percent from typhoid fever, meningococcal disease and hepatitis B.



With information from the Prensa Latina agency