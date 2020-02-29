Cuba takes Interferon alpha 2 B to Mexico City exhibition

Interferon alpha 2 B, a Cuban drug used in China to treat the coronavirus, will be on display at the Cuba exhibition in Mexico, organized in the Aztec capital from Mar. 4 to 6.

The product is among the novelties that will bring the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry to Mexican soil, with the aim of publicizing its scientific advances and attracting investment, according to Notimex news agency.

Miriam Martinez Delgado, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the importance of participating in this event to exchange experiences and publicize Cuban products that are unique in the world market.

She said that, in addition to Interferon, there are other medicines to treat diabetes and prevent amputations, as well as drugs to treat lung and prostate cancer, among others.

Interferon is one of the 30 drugs chosen by the Chinese National Health Commission to fight respiratory disease and has contributed to effectively cure more than 1,500 patients with Covid-19.

In the exhibition will be present not only the Cuban medical industry, but also the rum, tobacco, coffee, and even the agricultural, tourism and energy sectors.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)