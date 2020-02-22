Foreign professionals train in Holguin the practice of Natural Medicine

The prestige and good practices achieved by the specialty of Natural and Traditional Medicine in the province of Holguin have made it possible to comply with a collaboration agreement signed between the European Foundation of Chinese Medicine and the chair of this specialty in the territory since 2012.

Since then and in compliance with the conditions of this agreement, members of this foundation come twice a year to the Cuban City of Parks to train in the different modalities of Natural and Traditional Medicine. For this reason, from February 3 to 21, seven Spanish and one Colombian are in the province to receive lectures, conduct workshops and join the daily work of the Provincial Center of MNT, located in the Hospital Clínico Quirúrgico "Lucía Iñiguez Landín".

According to Manuel de Jesús Arjona Pacheco, head of this service in the Lucia, it has been very beneficial to incorporate foreign visitors to the assistance work because they learn how to use the natural modalities for the benefit of human health, promoting direct interaction with the needy population that comes to the service.

The history of the specialty of Natural Medicine in Holguin goes back more than two decades, a time that has allowed it to have a large number of trained specialists and a network of high quality services in both primary and secondary health care. In the territory, well-known modalities such as acupuncture, phyto and apipharmacy, homeopathy, laserpuncture and ozone therapy are practiced, hence the confidence of the European Foundation in the training provided.

MNT therapies are very safe for the patient and show encouraging results in the treatment of multiple chronic diseases, as shown by how developed and developing countries are now more frequently advocating their use.

So, rather than an alternative to the scarcity of industrial products, MNT is an option that the Holguin family can use in favour of their health.