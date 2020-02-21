Holguín: Young Oncology Researchers' Movement will be formed

From the academy, students studying health careers are interested in helping and providing scientific solutions to the main health problems present in the territory.

An example of this is how, when malignant tumours were identified as the leading cause of death in Holguin over the last two years, a group of medical students dedicated to researching oncological issues formed a Movement of Young Researchers in Oncology.

According to Juan Pablo Carballido Sánchez, president of the Student Scientific Group of the University of Medical Sciences of Holguín, this movement will be made up of students who have a recognized trajectory in the investigation of oncological topics and those who profile their scientific results towards this specialty.

So that each one is able to choose a thematic line of Oncology to investigate and a volume of information is generated that contributes new data to the work of the assistance so that these results can be presented in provincial and national events, evidence of the scientific level reached by oncology in the province of Holguin.

Thus, students from the undergraduate level make necessary contributions that can serve to enrich the thesis work of residents and professors who, if perfected, can give way to relevant research at the Territorial Oncology Center, an institution with which they maintain direct and continuous participation with the professionals who work there.

In this sense, coordination has been made to link each student of the movement with a specialist and a resident in order to achieve greater relevance in their research and to be in direct contact with the care of this type of patient, so that a vocational training scenario is developed at the Territorial Cancer Centre.

Without a doubt, the formation of the Movement of Young Researchers in Oncology is an important step that is taken from the academy in response to the growing number of cancer diagnoses that the province of Holguin experiences every year.