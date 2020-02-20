Alternatives to produce medicines in Holguin due to the restrictions of US blockade

Among the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba on the health system of the province of Holguín stands out the lack of raw materials for the production of homeopathic medicines.

These compounds are used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, low back pain and migraine headache and benefit vulnerable sectors of the Cuban population, including older adults and people with physical-motor disabilities.

Esperanza Gilling, director of the Homeopathy Provincial Center, informed ACN that the genocidal policy of the United States prevents the acquisition of tinctures of belladonna and chamomile, essential for the production of this branch of natural and traditional medicine.



She said that currently the raw material is obtained from international agreements or third countries, which increases its cost and causes delays in patient care.



These compounds, she said, do not constitute a cure, but strengthen the immune system and allow greater mobility in the muscles and relief of cramps, dizziness and headache, caused by advanced age or the effects of neurological diseases.



In Cuba, there are other centers dedicated to homeopathic care in the provinces of Havana, Villa Clara, Granma and Guantanamo, as part of the strategy for the development of natural productions, one of the priorities of the health system in the island.



The economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba has reported losses in sectors such as education, biotechnology, agriculture, science, telecommunications and transportation.