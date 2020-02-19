U.S. PROHIBITS MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM REACHING CUBA

The U.S. blockade has affected Cuban health services by cutting off supplies entering the nation, MediCuba Company S.A., Trade Director Solainy Fajardo said in a statement.
In an interview with local newspaper Juventud Rebelde, the functionary said that Cuba is compelled to buy these medical resources in distant markets located in third countries, which increases the import costs of medicines and other products as reactive, medical instruments, disposable material, equipment, and spare parts.
In addition, U.S providers are restricted from selling these medical appliances to the Import and Export Company of Medical Products of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba, MediCuba, the expert said.
The economic, commercial and financial blockade that the U.S. maintains against the Caribbean island endures with new legislation and proclaims emitted by Trump administration. For instance, the sale of leading technology is not authorized for the health sector and the U.S. only grants licenses if the use and purpose of the equipment can be monitored. Besides, those products that Cuba is allowed to get must fulfill the control, and classification requirements established by the U.S. Department of Commerce Export Administration Regulations.
The statistics show that in a time period from 1961 to 2019 the prejudices exceeded US$922 million. Also, form April of 2018 to the same month in 2019, the Public Cuban Health sector had affectations for US$104 million, a figure that exceeds US$6 million in the prior period. However, the Cuban government looks for alternatives and efforts to procure the necessary supplies for urgent or prioritized cases, as patients with cardiac conditions
