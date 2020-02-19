U.S. PROHIBITS MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM REACHING CUBA

Such commitment was reiterated this Monday by the workers of the center when they evaluated the productive potentialities and efficiency levels of the factory during the labor meeting to approve the budget plan for 2020, which will be supported by a little more than 10 million pesos in income from the commercialization of their physical productions. These values include firstly the means manufactured for the operation of the combined in the current zafra for being the main corporate purpose of the company and also support to other branches, essentially the construction and communal through agreements of certain means and accessories used in sanitation and investment in local development projects. Carlos Martínez Proenza, General Director of the 60th Anniversary, commented to the ACN that it is encouraging to currently have the necessary raw materials for the centre to manufacture the parts demanded by the sugar cane companies in these first months of the year and from the rest of the suppliers with whom the company has established agreements. In fact this offers the guarantee, it meant, of a good start, from the economic point of view, since we have at hand the resources that will gradually guarantee the production plan of parts, especially with the sugar sector, the main commercial link with this industry, although several of the workers, such as Alfredo Zaldívar and Roberto Alma, considered that it was necessary to be more rigorous in the maintenance of the equipment, taking into account the wear and tear presented by the years of exploitation Among the economic efficiency indicators set for the present year by the Holguinera industry, inaugurated by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution in July 1977, the reduction of more than three million pesos for imports of parts is highlighted, since these means are manufactured internally in their own workshops for the sugar cane harvesters in the national territory. Martinez, an engineer who emerged from the workshops of the 60th anniversary of the October Revolution and who has worked for more than 30 years as a technician and manager without leaving this center, stressed when he shared with the workers in the discussions about the 2020 budget, that the KTP of Holguin is in a position to remain at the forefront of the Cuban Mechanical industry as a support for the components and parts demanded by the sugarcane harvests. In this context, he announced that two new combined units manufactured in the People's Republic of China will soon arrive at the factory to be assembled in this facility, of the model CCA-5000 (rubber bearings) and the mat 5000-500, which will be validated in the sugarcane areas of the Cristino Naranjo power plant, in the municipality of Cacocum. Of these, the executive said, already cut cane in different Cuban provinces 20 of the design of rubber and a mat since the 2018 harvest in the areas of central Loynaz Hechavarria in the municipality of Cueto, which has been maintained with good levels of productivity in the harvest of sugar cane. Currently the industrial facility, located on the periphery of the city of Holguín in the well-known industrial zone, is dedicated in its content to the manufacture of spare parts for the combined, which in number over a thousand, mainly of the model KTP 2 M were activated to the harvest of cane of the current crop in the country, argued Martinez. With information of ACN