Holguin: Use of activated carbon in pediatric rehabilitation 

About four months ago, in the health services of the province of Holguin, activated carbon was only used to counteract intoxications, until physiatrists and rehabilitators of the pediatric hospital "Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja" began to use it with excellent results for various pathologies, especially those of an orthopedic nature.

This product is very easy to obtain because it consists of vegetal coal, available in any region of the country, only that must be activated and pulverized for its later use with therapeutic aims.

According to Khaterine Martín Leyva, head of the rehabilitation service at the hospital, activated charcoal has been used for many years worldwide for gastrointestinal purposes and for poisoning washings. But in a bibliographic search, they discovered that it had other uses because of its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and re-melting properties. As a result, an intervention protocol was prepared, and after its approval by the center's scientific committee, it began to be used in children with orthopedic pathologies like knee synovitis, and at any level, with spasticity, in traumatic SOMA conditions.

The also physiatrist assures that the use of this natural product in the pediatric hospital exhibits very good results because they have been able to appreciate how there are children who have been pending surgical treatment for having serious inflammations in the knee and the intervention has been avoided with the simple use of activated charcoal.

This product of vegetable origin, in addition to being very economical, is effective because it is used essentially in the affected region in the form of a layer and after several treatment sessions excellent results can be seen as the joint becomes less inflamed and the joint limitation disappears.

This is recognized by the leading physiatrist in this treatment, Yunelis Pérez Concepción, who was able to extend the experience to Holguín thanks to the training she received from specialists from other countries in the use of activated carbon:

The good results in the use of activated charcoal have allowed us to have a general protocol of action that contemplates the realization of studies and collection of results that covers the present year, a novel treatment with which more than thirty children have benefited.

The truth is that with a minimum cost this product, which can also be used in capsules or in powder form for various conditions, is capable of preventing even surgical interventions, hence it is beginning to gain ground in the field of rehabilitation.