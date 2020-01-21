Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Holguín: New product of natural and traditional medicine

The tincture of the banana pseudostem is the new product of natural and traditional medicine that will begin to be marketed in Holguin, as part of the actions to increase the use of these products in the province.

 

Marielis Fernández, a specialist from the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, told the press that the medicine is used to treat bedsores, frequent injuries in prostrate elderly people and people with disabilities.

She highlighted that this product will be sold in the external pharmacy of the Hospital Clínico Quirúrgico Lucía Íñiguez Landín, located in the main city, which pays tribute to the provincial service of natural and traditional medicine.

The medicine replaces the pharmacological action of tannic acid, which is lacking in the pharmacy network of the eastern territory, due to the limitations caused by the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba.

During 2019, more than seven million units of natural compounds were produced in the province, an alternative to diminish the effects of the genocidal policy that restricts the acquisition of raw materials for the production of industrial medicines.

Natural and traditional medicine emerged more than two thousand years ago on the Asian continent, although its use spread worldwide from the 20th century onwards in industrialized countries.

Currently, the World Health Organization recognizes some 119 components of 60 families of plants with pharmacological action, according to the Cuban encyclopedia Ecured.
(With the collaboration of ACN)

