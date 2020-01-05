Cuba, one of the countries with lowest infant mortality rate in the world

Cuba recorded an infant mortality rate of 5.0 deaths per 1,000 live births, which places it today among the top 35 countries with the lowest rates in the world in 2019.

Figures offered by the Medical Records and Health Statistics Directorate, published by Granma newspaper, indicate that in 2019, 109,707 children were born in Cuba, 6,626 less than in the previous year. The low mortality rate also ranks Cuba among the top countries in the region.

According to Dr. Noemi Causa Palma, director of Medical Care of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), among the causes that affected these results were complications associated with premature birth and intrauterine growth restriction.

In 2019, no maternal deaths due to postpartum hemorrhage were reported, a persistent problem in developing countries, the outcome of multidisciplinary work carried out in the last three years in Cuba.

It was also highlighted that under-five survival rate was 99.3 percent, an indicator that has exceeded 99 percent for the past two decades.

For the first time, over 200 pregnancies were conceived through advanced assisted reproductive techniques, while the World Health Organization ratified the country's elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis. Cuba was recognized in 2015 as the first nation in the world to accomplish this feat.