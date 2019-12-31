China develops first drug against dementia

Pharmacies in China are now marketing the first anti-Alzheimer's drug developed in the country, which is expected to improve the cognitive functions of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.



The product is called GV-971 or Oligomannate, is based on seaweed and sells for $ 127.93 under prescription, after its global debut this Sunday.

It was approved by authorities in early November and became the first new drug in 17 years with potential to treat cognitive impairment.

It was obtained by a team at the Institute of Materia Medica in Shanghai that was inspired by brown algae by the relatively low incidence of Alzheimer's among consumers of that food.

The scientists tested the drug on 1,199 patients and found that it improved their cognitive function in just four weeks.

Another benefit of Oligomannate is that it has no side effects.

Apart from its commercialization, research valued at three billion dollars will be carried out to follow up on the results of the product in more than two thousand patients who are treated in clinics in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific nations.

Alzheimer's disease begins with memory loss and escalates to severe brain damage.

According to the World Health Organization, it is associated with up to 70 percent of reported dementia cases worldwide.

(With information from Prensa Latina)