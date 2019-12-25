Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Cuban drugs that are sold with great acceptance in the international market. Photo taken from Cubadebate

Japan shows interest in Cuban drugs

Directors of the Japanese company Rainbow and Nature Inc. today expressed interest in expanding the portfolio of Cuban products in the Japanese market.
During a meeting in Tokyo with the Cuban ambassador, Miguel Angel Ramirez, the businessmen said that Cuba has represented the discovery of a hidden treasure, thanks to the discoveries brought by the Caribbean nation to the world of medicine, publishes Cubaminrex.

Rainbow and Nature Inc. produces locally and commercializes with great success since September the Cuban Policosanol.

The Cuban diplomat updated the visitors on his country's progress in the field of health and biomedical research, despite the serious limitations imposed by the U.S. government blockade.

He gave as an example the therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer CIMAVAX, developed by the Center of Molecular Immunology, which has achieved recognition in the northern country itself.

He also highlighted Rainbow and Nature Japan for their commitment to Cuban products in a market as competitive as the Japanese one, while contributing to disseminate Cuba's results in the field of health.

The Japanese side explained that the acceptance of the Cuban product has been influenced by the prevailing sympathy and trust in Japanese society towards the largest of the Antilles.

According to the comparative studies carried out, the preventive fight against cardiovascular diseases in Cuba has had better results than in Japan, which is partly due to the use of Policosanol since the 1980s.

The Japanese company is currently initiating the process of registration of the vaccine against classical swine fever, PORVAC, a product without equivalent in the international market and developed by the scientists of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba.

With information from ACN

 

