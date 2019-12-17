Godfather Tomas, a male nurse of considerable stature in Holguin

As a kid he was more inclined to studying than to the homemade toys that amused the neighbors of about his age. But Tomasito, as his mother Elba called the boy, grew up in Los Alfonsos, a farm founded on the 20th of April, 1754 near Velasco, today’s Gibara municipality, about 30 kilometers away the city of Holguin.

¨Besides my interest for my personal and professional upgrading, which has been very high, I’ve been blessed by chances I’ve met along the road, and I’ve profited pretty much¨, said with the modesty that marks him.

And I believe him because when he was four he attended pre-school teaching. And without much delay, he went on till finishing the intermediate level.



He registered the teacher’s training school but learnt that pedagogy was not his strength. Then he began working as a back-up worker in the milk bank of the Octavio de la Concepcion de la Pedraja children hospital. ¨In 1996 I heard of a training course on Nursery for health staffers, and, without knowing whether I would like it or not, I entered the course, and slowly I went on falling in love with studies. I should admit that my professors Martha Quiñones and Zaida Cabrejas had much to do with it¨.



In 1999, Tomas got the mid-level certificate on Nursing. During those years he participated in several events and went to work at the Cardiology Ward at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin hospital, of which he said ¨feels the joy of belonging to that crew, which is excellent in all the senses of life, and where I’ve learnt a lot from the cardiology specialists and professors¨.

The will for learning and upgrading to serve better, took him to complete a post basic course on Health Administration and Teaching, I then passed the entrance exams to later go for the graduate degree on Nursing.



I made a huge effort, took part in several scientific events held in Havana, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara where I represented my University. I remember the citation they gave me for the work Nursing Care in Patients with trombolisis. That’s how I got the certificate on Intensive Care in Nursing, with Professor Bernardo Fernandez Chelala as tutor, who taught to us procedures and the handling of the severely sick one by specialists on Nursing. But also Aracelis Pavon with whom I finally learnt Nursing would be my passion and my love.



Tomas is someone of never hesitating, that is why, he got Master Degree on Medical Emergencies and also on Bioethics. As a Professor of the University of Medical Sciences got the Assistant Professor category and is to get the category of Auxiliary Professor one.

Tomas ¨the godfather¨



Tomas that does not live on laurels said ¨All I do I do it for love. All I have studied is to do things better. And I will always work here, in my Lenin hospital, where I share with great people that do it all for the patients¨.



In Tomas Rodriguez Mariño one can find many qualities at a time, being nice, communicative and being able to make many friends, who for the most part call him Padrino (godfather). Why?



He smiled and said he doesn’t go to church or practice any religion, but one day when he assisted an AfroCuban believer who indeed was a Padrino (Godfather) and called him like that, then some peers to pull his leg started calling him Padrino, and since then on all his peers have been doing the same; today I can’t get rid of this nickname, he said with a smile.



The truth is that thanks to his good work while assisting patients he has made many friends, and is the Padrino of stepchildren, sibling or people that can’t fiend words to say thank you¨.



The hardest moments, Tomas?



¨Indeed many, but nothing compared to the day when my dear Professor Bernardo Fernandez Chelala got sick and I had to perform the thrombolytic treatment. And two years ago when Dad died of a malignant disease, precisely when I was looking after him, he said, and added that his father was a land toiler that was living in town but yet had many things to do and see¨.



And the other family members?



¨Melba, my mom, is a housewife of a strong temper but lovely. She’s 82 today but has abandoned herself to mass organizations because she’s a revolutionary woman, and that makes me feel proud of her. My only sister, she older than me, is a graduate on Clinical Laboratory.



Let me tell you something about my family. I don’t know how all this happened but many of us are linked to health care. My sister’s husband is a doctor, a nephew of mine works at the x-ray area, and his wife is a resident on Neonatology, and to cap the climax the secretary of the director of the hospital is my niece. What can you?, he said with a smile¨.



Tell me about awards, recognitions and your happiest moments?

Along the fifty years I’ve lived I have had much recognition, but one that moved me much because I had not expected for was the Lenin award for a life time devoted to health care in this hospital, and which I received not long ago.



Also, every new class where I see the nurses and male nurses graduating, and being aware that I had done something on their training, he said.



Being chosen as the best male nurse in the province in three different times also moved me a lot.



What to say about the chances of studying on Nursing, my passion, and having participated in several scientific events; and the honor of counting on great professors and contributing to the training of many of the experts on Nursing in this hospital¨.



Tomas is fond of little things, sharing with the people, dedicating all his efforts to the patient’s care and the training of his students. He admits being fond of tonadas guajiras (Cuban rural music), although he is scare of writing décimas and only dares to sing in very special moments.

Cuban health personnel are made up of highly qualified people, who are ethical and dedicated to assisting patients, among them one can find nurses and male nurses, one of them Tomas Rodriguez Mariño.