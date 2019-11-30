Saturday, 30 November 2019

Holguin: Lucia lñiguez clinical hospital keeps growing

The decison of naming this new hospital in Holguin after Lucia Iñiguez Landing, the mother of Major General Calixto Garcia Iñiguez, was a wise thing that 21 years later it has turned into an undeniable fact. That is why, the celebration of this new birthday last November 28 had more than enough reasons.

It has not all been wine and roses along 21 years, but its staffers have reached so many achievements in the medical care and scientific contribution that they deserve much praising always.

Among the many feats reached stands out the surgical treatment for Parkinson's disease, the different surgeries for organ trasplant and minimally invasive surgery, among others.

This hospital where teaching and surgery go side by side, patients are assisted on many fields like Ophthalmology, with growing outcomes every new day.

Also stands out the work done at the Center of Organ’s Trasplant, which ranks in the country’s lead, as well as in fields like Neurology and Neursurgery; Imagenology; Urology; Angiology and Therapies.

Today, 21 years later, the hospital has grown in size and services, where nine specialties on surgery and 16 clinical ones are given.

Year 2019 has been great, but they keep thinking on the future, so much for the patients’ care as on program of organ trasplant, the new protocols, evaluation guides, and the goal of reducing mortality in the elderly and raising the scientific level of teachers and health professionals.

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
The most read

