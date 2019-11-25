New brigade of Cuban health professionals welcomed in Jamaica

Jamaican athorities of the Ministry of Health and Welfare officially received 40 Cuban health professionals who will serve the Caribbean nation for three years.

Gail Hudson, director of Human Resources at the aforementioned ministry, and the head of nursing, Patricia Ingram-Martin, warmly welcomed the doctors and nurses and thanked Cuba for its historic collaboration in the Jamaican public health sector.

For her part, Ines Fors Fernandez, Cuban ambassador to Jamaica, urged the doctors to uphold ethical and professional values of Cuban medicine.

This new brigade joins the 259 collaborators already in the Caribbean country, 18 of them are part of the Milagro Mission, thanks to which more than 16,000 surgeries have been carried out, improving or restoring vision to an important part of the population.

Cuban collaboration in health with Jamaica began in 1976, at the request of this government and through a brigade of 14 doctors, under the technical cooperation agreement in force between the ministries of both countries. / CNA.