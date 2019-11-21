Thursday, 21 November 2019

pharmacy, mint, Holguin, natural drug, Cuba

New natural product presented at Exhition - Fair in Holguin

As part of the celebration of the Pharmacy Workers’ Day an Exhition - Fair was organized at the drug store on the corner of Frexes and Miro, in the city of Holguin. People could learn about the more than 30 lines of natural products shown there, and purchase them as well.

The news, however, in the commercialization of a new medicince called Mentisan, which is produced at the Pharmaceutical Laboratory of Oriente in Santiago de Cuba city.

These chewing pills in fact that help relieving the flu, sore throat and smokers’ halitosis, are made with menthol, eucalyptus oil, thyme, eugenol and mint essential oils.

Those tablets, that according to the consulted sources people can taken two or more units daily, every six hours, have a proven stability and an effect of a year after been made.

The Pharmacy Workers’ Day is instituted to pay homage to the staffers of this field in Cuba and after the birthdate of the Doctor in Pharmacy and revolutionary leader Antonio Guiteras Holmes.

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
