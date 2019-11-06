Holguineros celebrate 54th Anniversary of Vladimir I Lenin Hospital

As part of the celebrations for the 54th anniversary of the provincial university hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", in the city of Holguín, there are many activities involving workers and patients for these days in this hospital

.This was the first hospital inaugurated by Fidel Castro Ruz, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in the east of the country, on November 7, 1965.

According to Dr. Erwin Regis Angulo, head of the Department of Teaching and Research at the health center, there are book sales, blood donations and the event creative hands.

There is also a scientific day in which about 150 works participate, represented by 19 specialties, mostly related to the quality of patient care and the teaching activity of the institution.

A novelty of this day is the session of an oncology salon, which will take place for the first time today six, it is a meeting of multidisciplinary groups and functional units of oncology patient care, a way also to demonstrate the consolidation of the work of the Territorial Oncology Center, which this year celebrates a decade of existence.

The activities also include tributes to founders, awards to outstanding professionals, master lectures given by high-level specialists, twittering and the central act, which is planned for the seventh day in the centre's theatre, where the Lenin Prize “A la obra de toda la vida” (To the work of all life) will be awarded.

The 54th anniversary of Lenin, a health care centre that over the years has become indispensable in the field of health for the Holguin people and surrounding areas, will be extended until the 9th of November.