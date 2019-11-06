Wednesday, 06 November 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Vladimir I General Teaching Hospital arrives at its 54th anniversary on November 7, 2019. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso (Archive)

Holguineros celebrate 54th Anniversary of Vladimir I Lenin Hospital

fCompartir
Pin It

As part of the celebrations for the 54th anniversary of the provincial university hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", in the city of Holguín, there are many activities involving workers and patients for these days in this hospital

.This was the first hospital inaugurated by Fidel Castro Ruz, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in the east of the country, on November 7, 1965.

According to Dr. Erwin Regis Angulo, head of the Department of Teaching and Research at the health center, there are book sales, blood donations and the event creative hands.

There is also a scientific day in which about 150 works participate, represented by 19 specialties, mostly related to the quality of patient care and the teaching activity of the institution.
A novelty of this day is the session of an oncology salon, which will take place for the first time today six, it is a meeting of multidisciplinary groups and functional units of oncology patient care, a way also to demonstrate the consolidation of the work of the Territorial Oncology Center, which this year celebrates a decade of existence.

The activities also include tributes to founders, awards to outstanding professionals, master lectures given by high-level specialists, twittering and the central act, which is planned for the seventh day in the centre's theatre, where the Lenin Prize “A la obra de toda la vida” (To the work of all life) will be awarded.

The 54th anniversary of Lenin, a health care centre that over the years has become indispensable in the field of health for the Holguin people and surrounding areas, will be extended until the 9th of November.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Author: Maylín Betancourt VerdeciaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguineros celebrate 54th Anniversary of Vladimir I Lenin Hospital

    As part of the celebrations for the 54th anniversary of the provincial university hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", in the city of Holguín, there are many activities involving workers and patients for these days in this hospital

  • Russian Tourists will Increase trips to Holguín

    With the arrival of the trip by Russian tour operator Coral Travel with a promotional group from that Eurasian nation to the Frank País international airport in Holguin, province where charter flights operated by Nordwind Airlines arrive since December 25, 2017, a second flight operation was established between both countries.

  • Teaching Spanish, job and passion

    When she was just a teenager, Maira Báster Proenza knew she would be a teacher. Such an early vocation for teaching has accompanied her for 38 years because teaching for her is an occupation and passion.

  • National event on cancer patient care will be held in Holguín

    In order to debate and reflect on the improvement of diagnosis and medical care for cancer patients, the First Meeting of the Multidisciplinary Group and Functional Units for the Care of Cancer Patients will be held in the city of Holguín.

  • Miguel Díaz-Canel: the people shout in the streets the failure of neoliberalism

    No just cause is foreign to us and as a nation that owes part of its existence to solidarity, we will never renounce its practice, out of conviction, said this Sunday Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the closing of the Anti-Imperialist Meeting of Solidarity, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, which was held for three days in this capital.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.