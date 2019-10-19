Saturday, 19 October 2019

Real Audio

Holguineras march against breast cancer

The Holguin women, convened by the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) of the province of Holguín, will march this Saturday, October 19, World Day against Breast Cancer, as a sign of their support for those who suffer from this disease in all its forms, and in order to unite efforts to make society aware of the importance of prevention.

desfile cancer mamas holguin f t rhIris Diaz, a member of the provincial secretariat of the FMC that takes care of ideological, preventive, educational and social care tasks, reported that the march, held annually in the largest of the Antilles, a reliable example of the State's interest in the welfare of its female population, will begin at 09:00 am, local time, in the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes park, known as San José, and will end in Las Flores (Julio Grave de Peralta).
According to Díaz, this walk is the conclusion of a day that takes place every October, from 12 to 19, on such a sensitive subject, and that has had among its main actions the development of trainings, exchanges, workshops, debates, talks and conferences.
On this occasion, she said, the activity is dedicated in a special way to Dr. Pedro Fernandez Sarabia, director of the Oncology Center of the territory and Mastólogo, who died last June 25, by ironies of life, because of cancer, a disease for which he had no rest as a professional of Holguín Medical Sciences.
Years before, the day was dedicated only to breast cancer, played a fundamental role by the Group of Women Always Alive, but due to the increase of this disease in other of its typologies, it was decided to expand it, with the aim of women know what they might be facing, what would be the treatments and how they would recover both physically and mentally.
Since its foundation in August 1960, the Federation of Cuban Women has been concerned about the health of this sector of the population from the Women's and Family Counselling Houses, based on training in all its areas, prevention, with work on raising awareness of the importance, for example, of cytological testing to prevent cervical cancer, and the psychological support that can be offered so vital in recovery.

Radio Angulo
