Holguín among the largest contributors of blood plasma

One of the pillars of the work of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) is voluntary blood donations, in which the province of Holguín remains among the most outstanding in Cuba for several consecutive years.



It should be noted that this province is one of the largest contributors of the anti-D plasma used to make the anti-D vaccine, which is given to pregnant women who are RH negative, in order to avoid blood conflicts at the time of delivery.he country needs 60 liters of plasma to ensure the production of this vaccine in a month and Holguín provides 32 liters, a task that is strictly fulfilled and controlled.

Many of the workers at the Provincial Blood Bank, a training school on this subject, are involved in this work; their teachers have already trained personnel from four provinces: Las Tunas, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila and Cienfuegos.

In such a way that the 96 workers who work there carry out a multifaceted task because not only do they guarantee all the procedures to ensure the voluntary donations made by those who come to that center, but it is also those technicians who carry out the entire blood process in the laboratories to achieve the required quality.

This center holds the flag September 28 and it is because there are combined not only the fulfillment of their work but the integral work of each man or woman in a real family.