Saturday, 05 October 2019

Real Audio

Blood donation. Photo: Cubahora (Archive)

Holguín among the largest contributors of blood plasma

fCompartir
Pin It

One of the pillars of the work of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) is voluntary blood donations, in which the province of Holguín remains among the most outstanding in Cuba for several consecutive years.


It should be noted that this province is one of the largest contributors of the anti-D plasma used to make the anti-D vaccine, which is given to pregnant women who are RH negative, in order to avoid blood conflicts at the time of delivery.he country needs 60 liters of plasma to ensure the production of this vaccine in a month and Holguín provides 32 liters, a task that is strictly fulfilled and controlled.
Many of the workers at the Provincial Blood Bank, a training school on this subject, are involved in this work; their teachers have already trained personnel from four provinces: Las Tunas, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila and Cienfuegos.
In such a way that the 96 workers who work there carry out a multifaceted task because not only do they guarantee all the procedures to ensure the voluntary donations made by those who come to that center, but it is also those technicians who carry out the entire blood process in the laboratories to achieve the required quality.
This center holds the flag September 28 and it is because there are combined not only the fulfillment of their work but the integral work of each man or woman in a real family.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Author: Maylín Betancourt VerdeciaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Medvedev Inaugurates First Horizontal Oil Drilling Well in Cuba

    The President of the Government of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, inaugurated on Friday the first horizontal drilling well of the plan to recover crude, which constitutes a joint project between the Eurasian country and the Island, under the companies Zarubezhneft and the Union Cuba-Petroleum (CUPET).

  • Holguín among the largest contributors of blood plasma

    One of the pillars of the work of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) is voluntary blood donations, in which the province of Holguín remains among the most outstanding in Cuba for several consecutive years.

  • Holguín Debates Challenges of Population Ageing

    The fact that currently one in five Cubans exceeds 60 years old implies an important challenge for the health system and society in general, data analyzed during the XIII Provincial Scientific Conference on Gerontology and Geriatrics, which began on October 2 and lasts until October 4.

  • Holguín: Energy saving measures are applied to food production

    As part of the energy saving measures adopted in the province of Holguín to face the existing situation, the use of oxen for animal traction was promoted in the activities of soil preparation, cultural attention to agriculture, harvests and transportation of productions to the collection points.

  • Russian PM arrives in Havana on official visit

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev arrived this morning to Cuba for a two-day official visit and was received by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on his arrival at Havana's José Martí International Airport.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.