Holguín Debates Challenges of Population Ageing

The fact that currently one in five Cubans exceeds 60 years old implies an important challenge for the health system and society in general, data analyzed during the XIII Provincial Scientific Conference on Gerontology and Geriatrics, which began on October 2 and lasts until October 4.

As population ageing is the most significant demographic phenomenon facing the country, it is necessary to propose strategies to promote a satisfactory longevity. On the particulars of this scientific event, Dr. Juan Carlos Baster Moro, member of the organizing committee, points out that each year the scientific appointment brings together professionals dedicated to care for the elderly in primary care, secondary care and social institutions.

The province of Holguín achieves an aging index of 20.6 percent, above the average index of Cuba with 19.2 percent, a statistic that places the territory in fourth place at the national level.

During the first work session, held at the General University Hospital "Vladimir Ilich Lenin", the demands of the territory for better attention to this growing population segment were transcended.

Among the issues raised, related to gerontogeriatric care highlights the need for more services, medical care, social institutions and technical aids such as walking stick and prostheses, which logically leads to the need for training of human resources specialized in care for the elderly.

Among the interventions and scientific presentations, the one of the Head of the Lenin Geriatrics Service, Dr. Marcelino Cristo Núñez, stood out, who elaborated on gerontological care centered on the person.

In this sense, he said that the first thing that should be done at the social level is to empower the person of the third age to know that she is the main protagonist and agent of her own development.

"Unfortunately, many professionals have taboos when it comes to managing the doctor-patient relationship with the elderly and we want to conduct their care in a paternalistic manner. Many times there are stereotypes in older adults themselves and in young people by limiting their abilities and attitudes to perform in their lives without limitations.

It is true, there are some external, architectural and mental barriers that fail to give the leading role that the elderly can have, so we have addressed these issues in depth in the scientific field with the students to perceive this need in the professionals who care for them and then transmit them to the patients themselves, so they can be the main actors of this demographic scenario that we live with the increase in life expectancy and survival," said the specialist in Gerontology and Geriatrics.

As part of the strategies to deal with this irreversible phenomenon of population aging at Lenin Hospital, 12 residents are trained in this specialty and soon a specialist will graduate who will move to the geriatric team of the city of Holguin. In addition, from the undergraduate level, awareness of these issues is being sought in order to increase the number of geriatricians.

In general, all the services that attend to the elderly must progressively pass through a geriatrization that instructs how to meet the needs of those over 60 years of age.

Geronto Holguín 2019 calls on all health and social bodies to unite in the common purpose of improving the quality of life of the elderly.