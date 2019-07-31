Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Real Audio

Cuba and Syria confirm willingness to expand cooperation in pharmaceutical industry

fCompartir
Pin It

laboratorio farmaceutico oriente f tiempo21Syria and Cuba ratified today in Damascus their willingness to continue consolidating and expanding collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry sector.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Syrian Deputy Minister of Health Habib Aboud described as important and successful the working visit to Syria of the delegation of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma).
He explained that "the talks opened the door to broaden the prospects for collaboration in the exchange of medicines and the transfer of technology in order to manufacture Cuban medicines in Syria".
"Technology transfer is a promising issue, as it would help to make the presence of Cuban medicines stronger in the Syrian market and throughout the region," said the vice minister.
On the other hand, he affirmed that Cuba has always had an honorable position regarding Syria and the historical relations between the two countries had a positive impact during the period of the unjust terrorist war that Syria is facing.
"Thanks to friends in Cuba, we have been able in recent years to import Cuban medicines that covered parts of Syria's needs," he said.
For his part, the head of the Cuban delegation, Normando Iznaga Escobar, Commercial and Business Director of BioCubaFarma, said that the visit has served to confirm that in Syria there are ideal conditions to expand collaboration, both from the academic point of view and from the business point of view.
In statements to Prensa Latina, Iznaga explained that Syria has very good pharmaceutical companies, with very good conditions and good standards, which would help joint production to distribute Cuban medicines in Syria and the entire region.
The BioCubaFarma delegation concluded a working visit to Syria invited by the health authorities of this Arab nation.
Cuba has been supplying vaccines and medicines to Syria for the last few years, in a friendly initiative and expression of solidarity with this nation facing a ferocious war imposed for more than eight years by the United States and its allies.
With information from the agency Prensa Latina

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Cuba and Syria confirm willingness to expand cooperation in pharmaceutical industry

    Syria and Cuba ratified today in Damascus their willingness to continue consolidating and expanding collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry sector.

  • The incipient buzzes of the Banense Beehive

    Working with children, their education, their discoveries, the infinite possibility of reactions that colors and flavors offer, is the greatest gift that an educator, parent or spectator possesses.

  • Humanity has already exhausted the Earth's resources for this year.

    Humanity is living on credit as of this Monday, as it has already consumed all the natural resources (water, land, clean air...) that the planet has to offer, according to a calculation made by the Global Footprint Network.

  • Acosta Danza will present a world premiere this weekend

    Acosta Danza, under the general direction of the first dancer Carlos Acosta, will premiere the choreography Llamada, by Goyo Montero, this weekend (August 2, 3 and 4) in the Sala Avellaneda of the Teatro Nacional de Cuba. Montero has declared that his new work deals with the search for sexual plenitude and the concept of gender, in the midst of a culture that rejects everything different, according to information from Lester Vila, press director of the company. "To what extent are we ourselves" is one of the questions behind the piece by the Spanish choreographer, who is also Director of the Ballet of the Nuremberg State Theater, Germany, and one of the most recognized figures of international contemporary dance.The XII Season of Acosta Danza will also present "Imponderable", by Montero, about the lyrical work of the Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez, and the beloved "Twelve", by Jorge Crecis, a choreography that links dance with sport and mathematics.Tickets are on sale this Tuesday, July 30, at the box office of the National Theater.With information from ACN

  • Banco Popular de Ahorro en Holguín guarantees cash for salary increase

    The Holguin branch of Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) prepares the conditions to guarantee in Holguín the more than 182 million pesos they will need during the second semester of 2019 in correspondence with the salary increase in the Cuban budgeted sector.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.