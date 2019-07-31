Cuba and Syria confirm willingness to expand cooperation in pharmaceutical industry

Syria and Cuba ratified today in Damascus their willingness to continue consolidating and expanding collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry sector.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Syrian Deputy Minister of Health Habib Aboud described as important and successful the working visit to Syria of the delegation of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma).

He explained that "the talks opened the door to broaden the prospects for collaboration in the exchange of medicines and the transfer of technology in order to manufacture Cuban medicines in Syria".

"Technology transfer is a promising issue, as it would help to make the presence of Cuban medicines stronger in the Syrian market and throughout the region," said the vice minister.

On the other hand, he affirmed that Cuba has always had an honorable position regarding Syria and the historical relations between the two countries had a positive impact during the period of the unjust terrorist war that Syria is facing.

"Thanks to friends in Cuba, we have been able in recent years to import Cuban medicines that covered parts of Syria's needs," he said.

For his part, the head of the Cuban delegation, Normando Iznaga Escobar, Commercial and Business Director of BioCubaFarma, said that the visit has served to confirm that in Syria there are ideal conditions to expand collaboration, both from the academic point of view and from the business point of view.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Iznaga explained that Syria has very good pharmaceutical companies, with very good conditions and good standards, which would help joint production to distribute Cuban medicines in Syria and the entire region.

The BioCubaFarma delegation concluded a working visit to Syria invited by the health authorities of this Arab nation.

Cuba has been supplying vaccines and medicines to Syria for the last few years, in a friendly initiative and expression of solidarity with this nation facing a ferocious war imposed for more than eight years by the United States and its allies.

